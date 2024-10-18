The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Week 8 Kid Captain

Hudson Ferris was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at age 9, but now will get the see the wave from a new cancer-free perspective.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports
October 18, 2024
