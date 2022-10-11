UI Police arrest individual connected to September robbery, assault

Darlin Sanchez-Vallecillo, 22, was arrested by police following an investigation of the robbery.

The University of Iowa Police Department arrested an individual believed to be responsible for a robbery that occurred on Sept. 24, according to a press release from Oct. 11.

Police arrested Darlin Sanchez-Vallecillo “following an investigation of a robbery,” the release stated. The robbery occurred near the 100 block of Church street.

Sanchez-Vallecillo was charged with the following:

First-degree robbery, which is a Class B felony

Second-degree theft, which is a Class D felony

Additionally, the police department charged Sanchez-Vallecill with second-offense domestic abuse assault, which is a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, which is a simple misdemeanor.

Sanchez-Vallecillo has also been issued a “criminal trespass warning for the University of Iowa campus”, according to the release. He is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and individuals with information on the case are urged to contact the UI Police Department.