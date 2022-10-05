Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge

The truck got stuck after the driver tried to turn around after realizing there wasn’t enough space ahead.

A tow truck pulls a freight after a semi-truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City.

The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.

The truck was released at around 1:45 p.m., and police opened up the road again. The bridge sustained minor damage including some broken concrete off the concrete dividers, and the railing was also damaged.