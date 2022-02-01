Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer has been the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s most valuable asset this season.

Kemerer, who is ranked second in the nation at his weight, is 5-1 on the season. He sat out the Hawkeyes’ first few duals of the season — presumably to nurse some injuries.

Kemerer was undefeated in 2021-22 before he fell to Penn State’s Carter Starocci, 2-1 in overtime on Jan. 28.

“Grandpa Mike” is 1-2 all-time against Starocci. Kemerer beat Starocci in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Finals. Then, Starocci got the better of Kemerer in the 2021 NCAA Championship Finals.

If all goes according to plan this season, Starocci and Kemerer will meet twice in March.

Looking ahead to the postseason, Kemerer could be the Hawkeyes’ leading point-scorer at both the Big Ten and NCAA championships, especially if he beats Starocci twice.

Kemerer has been a valuable piece of the 2021-22 Hawkeyes off the mat too. With seven years of collegiate wrestling experience under his belt, the leadership and wisdom he can provide Iowa with is invaluable.

Kemerer’s won national and Big Ten championships with the Hawkeyes before. He’s also experienced what it’s like to miss time with an injury, as he sat out the entire 2018-19 season with knee and shoulder injuries.

Kemerer is the most seasoned athlete on the Hawkeyes’ roster at 25 years of age. I believe an old-timer like Kemerer can guide the Hawkeyes to another national championship this season.