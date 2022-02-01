Before the 2021-22 season began, senior 125-pounder Spencer Lee was clearly the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s most valuable athlete.

Lee is a three-time national champion, two-time Hodge Trophy winner, four-time All-American, and two-time Big Ten Champion.

The Pennsylvanian announced Jan. 1 that he’d be having season-ending surgery to repair torn ACLs in his right and left knees.

With Lee out of the Hawkeyes’ lineup, who is Iowa’s new most valuable wrestler?

For me, the answer to that question is obviously senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli. “The Bull” has been pulling the Hawkeyes’ cart all season long.

On the mat, Marinelli is 14-1 this year. Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla dealt Marinelli his only loss of the season Jan. 21 in Columbus. Kharchla was rated seventh in the nation when he beat Marinelli. He’s since risen in Intermat’s individual rankings.

Marinelli has earned bonus points in seven of his matches this year. He’s registered two falls, three technical falls, and two wins via major decision.

Off the mat, Marinelli has been a leader for his team. He’s spoken to reporters on an almost-weekly basis this season.

When true freshman Drake Ayala picked up his first dual win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Marinelli took the post-match press conference podium with him. Before Jan. 9, Ayala had never participated in a formal press conference at the University of Iowa.

Marinelli can also frequently be spotted giving his teammates council before and after matches and practices.

Because of his success on the mat and his leadership off it, I believe Marinelli is Iowa’s most valuable wrestler this season.