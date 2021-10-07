Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State football game
The battle between top-five teams is scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX.
October 7, 2021
The eyes of college football will be fixated on Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.
No. 3 Iowa is hosting No. 4 Penn State in the first top-five matchup at Kinnick Stadium since 1985. Below is viewing and betting information for the game.
Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: No. 4 Penn State (5-0) vs. No. 3 Iowa (5-0).
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium.
Weather: Cloudy, low 80s.
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI
Betting information: Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...