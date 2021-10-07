Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State football game

The battle between top-five teams is scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

An Iowa spirit squad member lifts a flag up during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The eyes of college football will be fixated on Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.

No. 3 Iowa is hosting No. 4 Penn State in the first top-five matchup at Kinnick Stadium since 1985. Below is viewing and betting information for the game.

Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 4 Penn State (5-0) vs. No. 3 Iowa (5-0).

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium.

Weather: Cloudy, low 80s.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: Jack Campbell, Iowa’s unconventionally tall linebacker, reaching new heights in dominant junior season

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa running back Tyler Goodson

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 6

Looking at Penn State: Week 6 scouting notebook: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State

Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 6 games