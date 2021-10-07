On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 6 games

DI staff members picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the sixth week of the season.

Iowa players begin to warmup during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (16-9): Iowa — Just don’t wear gold again.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (16-4): Iowa — We AREN’T Penn State.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — Should be a night game.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (10-10): Iowa — Put Clifford in the doghouse.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (11-9): Iowa — Not a big fan of College GameDay right now.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — No College GameDay, no problem.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa — Biggest game at Kinnick in a generation. Why not?

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas

Read: Texas — The SEC’s newest rivalry.

Hanson: Texas — I don’t think Oklahoma is good this year.

Peterson: Oklahoma — Somehow ESPN College GameDay decided to go here.

Werner: Oklahoma — OK, Boomer.

Cook: Oklahoma — Boomer Sooner.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — Well, College GameDay is going to be there.

Brummond: Oklahoma — This is the fourth-best SEC game Saturday.

No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Read: Ole Miss — Do Razorbacks like popcorn?

Hanson: Ole Miss — Pick Arkansas? That’s hogwash.

Peterson: Arkansas — Arkansas? More like Ar-Kansas.

Werner: Ole Miss — I picked Arkansas last week and that didn’t go well.

Cook: Ole Miss — Gotta go with the Rebels on this one.

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas — The Hog market is high.

Brummond: Ole Miss — Get your popcorn ready.

Virginia vs. Louisville

Read: Louisville — I’m not watching this game, and you aren’t either.

Hanson: Louisville — Does Lamar Jackson still go here?

Peterson: Virginia — Country roads, take me home.

Werner: Virginia— Wrong state, Chloe.

Cook: Louisville — Uhm??

Bohnenkamp: Louisville — It’s basketball season there.

Brummond: Louisville — Basketball season is still a month away.

Utah vs. USC

Read: USC — Urban Meyer on line one. Wait, nevermind.

Hanson: USC — Zero Pac-12 teams in the CFP again? Darn…

Peterson: USC — I have no confidence in any of my picks.

Werner: Utah — Very creative nickname.

Cook: USC — I’m picking USC even though I’ve always been a UCLA girl.

Bohnenkamp: USC — The Pac-12 South is a bit mediocre.

Brummond: USC — Utah will still have a better week than its former coach.