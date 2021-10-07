On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 6 games
DI staff members picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the sixth week of the season.
October 7, 2021
The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.
No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (16-9): Iowa — Just don’t wear gold again.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (16-4): Iowa — We AREN’T Penn State.
Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — Should be a night game.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (10-10): Iowa — Put Clifford in the doghouse.
Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (11-9): Iowa — Not a big fan of College GameDay right now.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — No College GameDay, no problem.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa — Biggest game at Kinnick in a generation. Why not?
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas
Read: Texas — The SEC’s newest rivalry.
Hanson: Texas — I don’t think Oklahoma is good this year.
Peterson: Oklahoma — Somehow ESPN College GameDay decided to go here.
Werner: Oklahoma — OK, Boomer.
Cook: Oklahoma — Boomer Sooner.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — Well, College GameDay is going to be there.
Brummond: Oklahoma — This is the fourth-best SEC game Saturday.
No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss
Read: Ole Miss — Do Razorbacks like popcorn?
Hanson: Ole Miss — Pick Arkansas? That’s hogwash.
Peterson: Arkansas — Arkansas? More like Ar-Kansas.
Werner: Ole Miss — I picked Arkansas last week and that didn’t go well.
Cook: Ole Miss — Gotta go with the Rebels on this one.
Bohnenkamp: Arkansas — The Hog market is high.
Brummond: Ole Miss — Get your popcorn ready.
Virginia vs. Louisville
Read: Louisville — I’m not watching this game, and you aren’t either.
Hanson: Louisville — Does Lamar Jackson still go here?
Peterson: Virginia — Country roads, take me home.
Werner: Virginia— Wrong state, Chloe.
Cook: Louisville — Uhm??
Bohnenkamp: Louisville — It’s basketball season there.
Brummond: Louisville — Basketball season is still a month away.
Utah vs. USC
Read: USC — Urban Meyer on line one. Wait, nevermind.
Hanson: USC — Zero Pac-12 teams in the CFP again? Darn…
Peterson: USC — I have no confidence in any of my picks.
Werner: Utah — Very creative nickname.
Cook: USC — I’m picking USC even though I’ve always been a UCLA girl.
Bohnenkamp: USC — The Pac-12 South is a bit mediocre.
Brummond: USC — Utah will still have a better week than its former coach.