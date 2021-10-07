On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 6 games

DI staff members picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the sixth week of the season.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa players begin to warmup during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

DI Staff
October 7, 2021

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

 

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa

 

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (16-9): Iowa — Just don’t wear gold again.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (16-4): Iowa — We AREN’T Penn State.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — Should be a night game.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (10-10): Iowa — Put Clifford in the doghouse.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (11-9): Iowa — Not a big fan of College GameDay right now.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — No College GameDay, no problem.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa —  Biggest game at Kinnick in a generation. Why not?

 

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas

 

Read: Texas — The SEC’s newest rivalry.

Hanson: Texas — I don’t think Oklahoma is good this year.

Peterson: Oklahoma — Somehow ESPN College GameDay decided to go here.

Werner: Oklahoma — OK, Boomer.

Cook: Oklahoma — Boomer Sooner.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — Well, College GameDay is going to be there.

Brummond: Oklahoma — This is the fourth-best SEC game Saturday.

 

No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

 

Read: Ole Miss — Do Razorbacks like popcorn?

Hanson: Ole Miss — Pick Arkansas? That’s hogwash.

Peterson: Arkansas — Arkansas? More like Ar-Kansas.

Werner: Ole Miss — I picked Arkansas last week and that didn’t go well.

Cook: Ole Miss — Gotta go with the Rebels on this one.

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas — The Hog market is high.

Brummond: Ole Miss  — Get your popcorn ready.

 

Virginia vs. Louisville

 

Read: Louisville — I’m not watching this game, and you aren’t either.

Hanson: Louisville — Does Lamar Jackson still go here?

Peterson: Virginia — Country roads, take me home.

Werner: Virginia— Wrong state, Chloe.

Cook: Louisville — Uhm??

Bohnenkamp: Louisville — It’s basketball season there.

Brummond: Louisville — Basketball season is still a month away.

 

Utah vs. USC

 

Read: USC — Urban Meyer on line one. Wait, nevermind.

Hanson: USC — Zero Pac-12 teams in the CFP again? Darn…

Peterson: USC — I have no confidence in any of my picks.

Werner: Utah — Very creative nickname.

Cook: USC — I’m picking USC even though I’ve always been a UCLA girl.

Bohnenkamp: USC — The Pac-12 South is a bit mediocre.

Brummond: USC — Utah will still have a better week than its former coach.

