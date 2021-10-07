Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 6

Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz enters the field during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor
October 7, 2021

Ahead of No. 3  Iowa football vs. No. 4 Penn State this Saturday, The Daily Iowan’s Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 6 conference contest in Around the Big Ten.

Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for every game.

  1. Iowa — The Hawkeyes are back on top.
  2. Penn State — Could be No. 1, but we’ll see on Saturday at Kinnick.
  3. Ohio State —  The loss to Oregon is looking even worse now.
  4. Michigan — The Wolverines beat Wisconsin last week (although that’s not much of an accomplishment anymore.)
  5. Michigan State — Despite the Spartans being ranked, I’m indifferent about them.
  6. Maryland — A quick six interceptions means No. 6 in the Big Ten rankings
  7. Minnesota — The boat is righting itself, but the Gophers still aren’t good.
  8. Purdue — Purdue isn’t a football or a basketball school. It’s an engineering school.
  9. Rutgers — Rutgers is good at women’s basketball and not much else.
  10. Nebraska — Wow, not last!
  11. Indiana — Before playing Penn State last week, Indiana hadn’t been shut out since Oct. 14, 2000. That’s before I was even born.
  12. Illinois — The Illini have wins over Nebraska and the Charlotte 49ers. Not a great resume.
  13. Wisconsin — It’s time for Danny Vanden Boom.
  14. Northwestern — Remember when the Wildcats were actually good? Me neither.

 

Week 6 Big Ten matchups

 Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -19.5 | O/U: 69

Is another six-pick night in store for the Terrapins? Probably not, but we’ll have to find out.

 No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MST -5  | O/U: 50

Who let Rutgers into this conference in the first place?

 Wisconsin vs. Illinois

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: WIS -8 | O/U: 42.5

I picked Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West this year. Now, I don’t even know if the Badgers can beat Illinois.

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41

This should’ve been a night game, but it’s fine. We’re fine.

No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska

 Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -3.5 | O/U: 53

Nebraska got a night game before Iowa did. That’s messed up right there.

