Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 6
Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.
October 7, 2021
Ahead of No. 3 Iowa football vs. No. 4 Penn State this Saturday, The Daily Iowan’s Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 6 conference contest in Around the Big Ten.
Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for every game.
- Iowa — The Hawkeyes are back on top.
- Penn State — Could be No. 1, but we’ll see on Saturday at Kinnick.
- Ohio State — The loss to Oregon is looking even worse now.
- Michigan — The Wolverines beat Wisconsin last week (although that’s not much of an accomplishment anymore.)
- Michigan State — Despite the Spartans being ranked, I’m indifferent about them.
- Maryland — A quick six interceptions means No. 6 in the Big Ten rankings
- Minnesota — The boat is righting itself, but the Gophers still aren’t good.
- Purdue — Purdue isn’t a football or a basketball school. It’s an engineering school.
- Rutgers — Rutgers is good at women’s basketball and not much else.
- Nebraska — Wow, not last!
- Indiana — Before playing Penn State last week, Indiana hadn’t been shut out since Oct. 14, 2000. That’s before I was even born.
- Illinois — The Illini have wins over Nebraska and the Charlotte 49ers. Not a great resume.
- Wisconsin — It’s time for Danny Vanden Boom.
- Northwestern — Remember when the Wildcats were actually good? Me neither.
Week 6 Big Ten matchups
Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -19.5 | O/U: 69
Is another six-pick night in store for the Terrapins? Probably not, but we’ll have to find out.
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MST -5 | O/U: 50
Who let Rutgers into this conference in the first place?
Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: WIS -8 | O/U: 42.5
I picked Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West this year. Now, I don’t even know if the Badgers can beat Illinois.
No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41
This should’ve been a night game, but it’s fine. We’re fine.
No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -3.5 | O/U: 53
Nebraska got a night game before Iowa did. That’s messed up right there.
