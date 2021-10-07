Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 6

Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz enters the field during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Ahead of No. 3 Iowa football vs. No. 4 Penn State this Saturday, The Daily Iowan’s Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 6 conference contest in Around the Big Ten.

Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for every game.

Iowa — The Hawkeyes are back on top. Penn State — Could be No. 1, but we’ll see on Saturday at Kinnick. Ohio State — The loss to Oregon is looking even worse now. Michigan — The Wolverines beat Wisconsin last week (although that’s not much of an accomplishment anymore.) Michigan State — Despite the Spartans being ranked, I’m indifferent about them. Maryland — A quick six interceptions means No. 6 in the Big Ten rankings Minnesota — The boat is righting itself, but the Gophers still aren’t good. Purdue — Purdue isn’t a football or a basketball school. It’s an engineering school. Rutgers — Rutgers is good at women’s basketball and not much else. Nebraska — Wow, not last! Indiana — Before playing Penn State last week, Indiana hadn’t been shut out since Oct. 14, 2000. That’s before I was even born. Illinois — The Illini have wins over Nebraska and the Charlotte 49ers. Not a great resume. Wisconsin — It’s time for Danny Vanden Boom. Northwestern — Remember when the Wildcats were actually good? Me neither.

Week 6 Big Ten matchups

Maryland vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -19.5 | O/U: 69

Is another six-pick night in store for the Terrapins? Probably not, but we’ll have to find out.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MST -5 | O/U: 50

Who let Rutgers into this conference in the first place?

Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: WIS -8 | O/U: 42.5

I picked Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West this year. Now, I don’t even know if the Badgers can beat Illinois.

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Iowa

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 41

This should’ve been a night game, but it’s fine. We’re fine.

No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -3.5 | O/U: 53

Nebraska got a night game before Iowa did. That’s messed up right there.