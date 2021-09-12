Iowa women’s golf to open season at Dick McGuire Invitational

The Hawkeyes will compete in the three-round event at The Championship Course at the University of New Mexico.

A ball lands close to the flag during a golf invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iowa came in first with a score of 593 against 12 other teams.

Jacque Galloway hails from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, located about 30 minutes from The Championship Course at the University of New Mexico — a track Galloway said she’s played upwards of 30 times throughout her golf career.

She’ll get three more cracks at the course this week when she and the rest of the Iowa women’s golf team compete at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational.

Galloway will be joined in New Mexico by teammates Morgan Goldstien, Paula Miranda, Klara Wildhaber, and Dana Lerner.

The last time Iowa participated in the event in 2019, Galloway fired rounds of 79, 75, and 78 to finish in a tie for 77th as an individual. Iowa placed 14th out of 15 teams at the 2019 Dick McGuire Invitational.

This offseason, Galloway worked on her mental approach to golf. Now, she feels like she’s primed for a strong performance at the Dick McGuire Invitational.

“I did a lot of mental work,” Galloway said. “I was able to pinpoint some areas of my mental game that I have not been the greatest at. On the course, I’m a lot more committed to shots. So, that’s been probably my biggest improvement. I feel a lot more comfortable on the course because I feel committed before I even hit the shot.”

Galloway said the familiarity she has with The Championship Course will help her at this week’s tournament too.

“Like every other course you play, you have to have good course management, and since I’ve played there quite a bit, I know where not to hit it because I’ve probably been there a couple times,” Galloway said. “So, I feel like, I wouldn’t say it’s my home course. So, it’s not like a home-course advantage, but I definitely have more experience on that course than a lot of people that will be at that tournament.”

The Hawkeyes have already traveled to New Mexico for this year’s invitational, and on Saturday evening, Galloway’s family hosted a game night for the team. Galloway’s parents plan to attend all three-rounds of the two-day event.

Before this season, Galloway used to get more anxious on the course with her friends and family watching her. The junior believes she’ll be more composed with onlookers viewing her round now.

“Normally I’d get a little nervous but this is my last year,” Galloway said. “This is my last chance to play in front of some of these people. I’m not nervous at all, I’m just cherishing it.”

Hawkeye head coach Megan Menzel will also be returning to her old stomping grounds this week, as she played at New Mexico from 1993-97. During her time in Albuquerque, Menzel earned All-America honors twice.

“The greens are definitely big, so we’ve been talking about putting speed quite a bit,” Menzel said. “I think we’re gonna have to adjust to the altitude a little bit just making sure not only just making sure we’re feeling good, but then making sure we’ve got good carry yardages and feeling good about that. But it’s a pretty out-in-front-of-you golf course, so I think if we can just take care of our golf ball, I think we’ll be in really good shape. I think we’ve prepared well. I think they will be ready.”