No. 2 Iowa field hockey coasts to win against Saint Louis

The Hawkeyes beat the Billikens, 10-0, at Grant Field Sunday afternoon, to continue their undefeated season.

For the fourth straight match, No. 2 Iowa field hockey posted a shutout win.

Two days after taking down Ohio, 8-0, Friday night, nine different Hawkeyes scored in Iowa’s 10-0 win at Grant Field Sunday afternoon.

The win moves Iowa to 6-0 on the season — its best since 2001.

Saint Louis goalkeepers Sasha Sander and Kendyl Underwood made a combined 16 saves on the day, but it was not enough as Iowa bombarded the SLU goal with 26 shots on goal — 40 total.

Iowa’s back line was also strong Sunday afternoon, as the Hawkeyes did not allow a shot on goal, conceding just one penalty corner.

“It’s great,” senior defender Anthe Nijziel said. “It’s what we want and try to achieve, and it’s great going into next week’s first Big Ten game with that.”

Iowa gave itself a 5-0 lead going into halftime before adding five more goals in the third period. Throughout the game, all 24 field players saw action.

“It was good to see a lot of people get in, and everyone executed their role,” Nijziel said. “It’s great to get two shutouts this weekend and put a lot of goals on the board.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa has recorded multiple dominant performances throughout its nonconference slate.

The Hawkeyes will open Big Ten play against Indiana next weekend, and come into the conference opener as one of just four teams in the league who are still undefeated.

“This has been fantastic for us to get six wins under our belt, and we’re going to need it going into the next stretch we’re going into,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “It’s all due to the team and their readiness and their preparation everyday. ”

STRONG STARTS

The Hawkeyes started the match strong, with three goals in the first quarter — pulling out of reach for Saint Louis early on.

The Hawkeyes were clinical in the first quarter, putting away three of their seven shots in the first 15 minutes of play.

Iowa has yet to trail during a match this season.

HAWKEYES SHARE THE ROCK

The Hawkeyes were their most productive yet Sunday afternoon, as nine different Hawkeyes found the back of the net.

Junior midfielder Sofie Stribos scored twice, while freshman midfielder Ella Warehem and senior forward Makenna Macguire notched their first goals of the season. Through six games, 10 Hawkeyes have scored multiple goals.

“We have not had this in so many years in Iowa field hockey,” Cellucci said. “They are really owning their roles in practice, so it’s no surprise they were able to do it out on the field. We really need this to continue into Big Ten play.”

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes begin Big Ten play on the road against Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, Friday. On the road trip, Iowa will also clash against No. 6 Louisville Sunday afternoon.