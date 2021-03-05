University of Iowa reports new COVID-19 cases on campus

Two students and three employees have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported new COVID-19 cases on campus, with two students and three employees testing positive for the virus since March 3.

This brings the year’s student case total to 3,013 and the university employee case-count to 445 since Aug. 18.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for emergency-use authorization.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released on Thursday that individuals 64 years old and younger with preexisting medical conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine effective March 8.

Still, the University of Iowa urges the community to remain patient as students await a vaccination opportunity.

The university’s email update also included a video featuring health care employees from the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics who explained the vaccine’s reliability.

“Every day, I answer questions in this clinic about ‘This is my history. These are my concerns. Is it worth it?'” UIHC Occupational Medicine Specialist Claudia Corwin said. “With every person, we do a mini risk-benefit ratio. Hands down, with the overwhelming number of people who have questions, the-risk benefit ratio is certainly in favor of the benefit [to get vaccinated].”