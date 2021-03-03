The University of Iowa: stay patient, vaccine doses are still limited

As Iowans wait for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Iowa reminds everyone to be patient and continue to wear face coverings, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and practice good hand hygiene.

The Old Capital Building is seen on March 4, 2020. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

In a campus-wide email on Wednesday, the University of Iowa reminded the community to remain patient because COVID-19 vaccine doses are limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for emergency use authorization, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan. Iowa expects to receive 25,600 doses of the vaccine this week.

Although this will increase the vaccine supply, the university said that it will take time for everyone to be vaccinated and receive the required doses.

As Iowans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, the UI advises everyone to continue to wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings, maintain social distance, and practice good hand hygiene.

The UI also announced Wednesday that the undergraduate drop and withdrawal deadline has moved 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7 for Spring 2021. Students can drop individual semester-length courses without a dean’s approval and withdraw their entire registration, the update said.

After the deadline, students won’t be able to initiate drops or withdrawals in MyUI. Advisors and deans’ offices can initiate new drops and withdrawals through MAUI until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

The university also reported one new case of COVID-19 among students and two among employees since March 1. There are no residence hall students in quarantine and two in self-isolation.

Since Aug. 18, there have been a total of 3,013 cases among students and 445 among employees.