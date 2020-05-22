University of Iowa to begin phased reopening of select campus operations

In a campus-wide email, the UI announced a pilot program focused on reopening smaller-scale operations including the Carver College of Medicine and Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in phases.

The Old Capitol is seen on April 13, 2020.

The University of Iowa announced a pilot program for a phased reopening of certain campus programs in a campus-wide email to the UI community Friday. The program will begin with the Carver College of Medicine and Iowa’s Department for Intercollegiate Athletics.

The email stated that the pilot program is being instituted in smaller settings in order to gauge how to implement recommended health and safety guidelines on a larger scale. The first phase of the program will begin returning the Carver College of Medicine to its daily operations on May 26.

Select coaches and staff will be returned to Iowa’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics beginning June 1, according to the update, while football student athletes can return beginning June 8 to participate in voluntary workouts.

Men’ and Women’s Basketball student athletes can return for voluntary workouts beginning June 15. The email stated that all student athletes who choose to return will undergo a formal clearance process supervised by UI Health Care medical staff.

The UI stated that there is not yet a campus-wide date set for UI employees who are working remotely to return to campus.