Movie theaters get green light from Reynolds to reopen, but FilmScene will remain closed for now

Movie theaters made the list of Iowa businesses included in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Wednesday announcement that will allow more businesses to reopen beginning May 22, but Iowa City’s FilmScene won’t be firing up its popcorn machines for movie-goers just yet.

The nonprofit theater announced on their website and social media that FilmScene’s locations will remain closed while the theater continues to prepare its facilities and create a plan for reopening.

“Today’s announcement by Gov. Reynolds that movie theaters would be allowed to reopen is a necessary step towards our eventual reopening. We will continue to monitor public health conditions, film availability, and public confidence to determine the right opening date,” FilmScene announced on their website Wednesday.

The theater closed its doors at both its Chauncey and Pedestrian Mall locations on March 16 in order to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has been offering rentals, curbside concession sales, and virtual screenings in order to continue doing business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater stated it will continue to offer these services as it determines a reopening date.

Movie theaters were among several other businesses that will be allowed to open in the coming weeks, including aquariums, museums, wedding venues, and swimming pools for lap swimming and swim lessons only on May 22. Bars will be able open both indoor and outdoor seating at half capacity beginning May 28, and starting June 1, school-sponsored activities including high school baseball and softball seasons will be allowed to resume.

“We look forward to lighting up the big screen again when the time is right,” FilmScene stated in the announcement.