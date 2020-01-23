Iowa swimming and diving heads on weekend trip to South Bend for Shamrock Invitational

In their first non-dual meet of the new year, both the men's and women's teams will face off against noteworthy foes in South Bend this weekend.

Updated on January 23, 2020 at 8:25 pm

Following a tough dual meet with conference foe Northwestern on Jan. 18 in Evanston, Illinois, the Iowa men’s and women’s swimming teams will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to take part in the Shamrock Invitational this weekend.

Both Iowa squads fell to the Wildcats on the road last weekend as the men were defeated, 157-143, and the women lost, 199-101.

The losses drop the dual meet records to 3-3 overall (3-2 Big Ten) for the men and 5-4 overall (3-3 Big Ten) for the women.

For the men, sophomores Mateusz Arndt and Aleksey Tarasenko swam well against the Wildcats as Arndt won the 500-free and finished in third position in the 200-free. Tarasenko collected two individual titles at the meet in the 50 and 200-free.

On the women’s side, Allyssa Fluit impressed winning the 200 and 500-free for the Hawkeyes.

This weekend’s competition at the Rolfs Aquatic Center will feature the men’s and women’s teams of Ohio State, Iowa, and host Notre Dame along with the women’s team from Akron and Missouri State’s men’s team. The action begins at 9 a.m. both today and Saturday.

Ohio State’s men’s team ranks 16th in the country, according to the Jan. 22 edition of the TYR/CSCAA poll. The Buckeye women are inside the nation’s top 10 at No. 7 in the poll.

The team rankings done by CollegeSwimming have the Buckeye men 25th and women at 20th. Notre Dame’s men’s team holds the 20th spot in the rankings. Iowa’s men’s team comes in at 18th in both polls.

The men’s team defeated the Fighting Irish recently in a dual contest on Jan. 11 in Iowa City, as they beat then 17th-ranked Notre Dame, 159.50-140.50. The Iowa women were defeated by Notre Dame, 209.50-99.50.

In last year’s Shamrock Invitational, which featured the same teams as this year’s contest, the Hawkeye men finished third in the field with 780.5 points, while the women were fourth with 434.5 points.

Samantha Tamborski and Jayah Matthews had great showings off the boards at the 2019 event as they finished first and second in the 3-meter competition. Matthews captured first place in the 1-meter portion while Tamborski finished in fourth.

The tandem of Tamborski and Matthews has continued their success this season. Both have both been named the Big Ten Diver of the Week on multiple occasions this season.

Anton Hoertz also impressed for the men’s diving team last year. He took fourth and third in the 1 and 3-meter contests at the Shamrock Invitational.

Tarasenko and seniors Steve Fiolick and Joe Mhyre also performed well on the last day of last year’s event, finishing second, fourth, and sixth in the 100-free.

This meet will be one of the final opportunities for Iowa before competing in conference championships.

Next, both Hawkeye teams will welcome the Western Illinois Leathernecks to the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Feb. 7. This will be the season’s final dual meet before the Big Ten Championships begin Feb. 19.