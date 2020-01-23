Iowa track and field set to compete in Kentucky

The Hawkeyes will travel to Lexington for the Rob McCravy Memorial meet.

Updated on January 23, 2020 at 9:41 pm

After three home invitationals in a row, Iowa track and field is set to compete at Kentucky’s Nutter Field House for the Rod McCravy Memorial. This weekend’s meet marks the first time in program history that Iowa has traveled to Lexington, Kentucky.

For hurdler Jamal Britt — a freshman transfer from a junior college in California— the meet is his first time going on the road with Iowa.

Britt ran a 7.82 in the 60-meter hurdles at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational last weekend, the fifth best time on Iowa’s all-time leaderboard. He also recorded a personal best in the long jump with a mark of 7.53 meters.

Britt is confident that home success will translate to a road atmosphere.

“Since it’s my first time running indoor ever, I’m pretty happy with how my start is,” Britt said. “[I want] to improve in all of my events, but right now I’m seeing where it all takes me.”

The same mentality goes for sophomore sprinter Wayne Lawrence, whose Jan. 17 time set the school record for the 600-meter (1:16.55) and placed him at the top of the Big Ten Conference.

The 4×400 relay team Lawrence was also part of took second at the meet but tallied the fastest time in the Big Ten (3:10.36), which, according to Lawrence, has motivated him to focus on his performance in Kentucky.

“After the meet, I want to end up the world-leading 400-meter runner,” Lawrence said. “I would also be in the Big Ten lead for that, and I would also like to place top 10 in the nation in the [200-meter]. I don’t really know how that’s going to go. For our four-by-four, [we want] to drop that time. Basically, my goal is to run fast and perform well.”

Senior multi-event athlete Jenny Kimbro was part of the women’s 4×400 team that took first at last weekend’s invitational.

She’ll revisit many of the same events she competed in at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational — including the high jump and 200-meter dash — and is motivated to improve her marks.

“Every time you’re done, you think, ‘This could be so much better, and this could be so much better.’” Kimbro said. “There’s always room for improvement. But I guess I’m excited to do some events again that I did a few weeks ago and see how my training has improved.”

Senior hurdler Jaylan McConico has the same outlook going into this weekend’s meet.

“Training has been going really well,” McConico said. “Me and the guys, just everything, the atmosphere feels really good. We’re on a good upward trend, so I’m really excited about how things are going to go.”

On Dec. 18, McConico received the Big Ten Athlete of the Week honor for his 60-meter hurdle time (7.66), which became the second-fastest time on the Iowa leaderboard and third in the nation.

Yet, McConico won’t fixate on numbers in preparation for this weekend’s meet.

“I try not to put a time on it just so I don’t disappoint myself with any unrealistic expectations,” McConico said. “But I’ll just go out there, think about my technique, stay technically sound, and just continue with what I’m doing.”

The meet kicks off at 4:00 p.m. today with the women’s 60-meter run.