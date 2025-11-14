ICFD responds to fire at wooded area, IC property

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a report of an outdoor fire at 101 McCollister Boulevard Thursday at 3:24 p.m., according to a Nov. 14 City of Iowa City release.

The firefighters were on scene until approximately 9 p.m. and extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Iowa City Fire Department was assisted in its response to the fire by the Joint Emergency Communications Center, the Iowa City Police Department, the North Liberty Fire Department, and the Hills Fire Department.

101 McCollister Boulevard is a wooded area and city-owned property. The land has been approved for use in the city’s urban deer bow hunt program.

The firefighters who responded to the report encountered a fire at an outdoor encampment. According to the release from the City of Iowa City, the fire appeared to have spread from an unattended fire at the site.