ICFD responds to small fire at UI’s Daum Residence Hall

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire at the University of Iowa’s east side Daum Residence Hall at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Iowa City Fire Department stated in a news release the crews found a small fire in an unoccupied room being controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. The room was located on the second floor.

The fire did not spread beyond the room where it occurred, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, and some residents were temporarily displaced due to water damage from the building’s sprinkler system.

Students were evacuated to the lobby of Burge Residence Hall until first responders secured the scene.

Grayson Hartung, a first-year student at the University of Iowa and a Daum resident, recalled being awoken by the fire alarm and the panic from fellow residents.

“I left [my room] and saw everyone rushing outside,” Hartung said. “We were a little distressed because we had been woken up, but we were not worried until they had us stay in the Burge lobby.”

Grayson, who lives on the sixth floor, and other Daum residents had to wait three hours before being allowed back into the residence hall around 6:30 a.m., while others weren’t allowed back into Daum until 10 a.m., depending on which floor they live on.

“We were waiting long enough that our RAs [resident assistants] suggested finding someone else’s room to sleep in,” Hartung said.

Hartung said students’ responses were mixed, with some “freaking out,” others finding places to settle down, and some even leaving to get coffee.

A statement released by Campus Safety said University Housing and Dining is coordinating support for students while cleanup and repairs are underway. Students with questions or in need of assistance following this incident are encouraged to call 319-335-3000 or send an email to [email protected].