Opinion | UI Midnight Grill deserves weekend hours

Catlett Residence Hall’s Fire Up Late Night Grill is the perfect spot for late-night cravings. Situated on the second floor, the little window offers a tasty selection of treats from mac ‘n cheese and chicken tenders to Icees.

The grill is open from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and Sundays, but is closed on Fridays and Saturdays. I get it — the workers definitely deserve a break. Still, having the grill open on those weekend days would be a game-changer for students.

When I was choosing my dorm for my first year, Catlett stood out to me. I had so many perks, including a dining hall, a laundry room, and even a gym, and when I found out about the Midnight Grill, I was really excited. It was such a relief to know there’s a spot for late-night meals.

I’ve always eaten dinner pretty late. It’s just how it’s always been in my family. We usually wouldn’t sit down to eat until around 8 or even 9 p.m.. sometimes. Sure, I’ll have to use some of my limited Dining Dollars, but at least I won’t have to stress about grabbing food or cooking something in my dorm late at night.

Depending on school and personal schedules, students’ meal plans can be all over the place. On the weekends, it’s pretty common for people to skip dinner for these events, especially since they don’t have to worry about classes the next morning.

I’ve seen it firsthand, especially during our home football games. When the games go late, folks are often stuck scrambling for food, oftentimes having to go out and buy dinner.

During those nights, restaurants fill up fast, making it difficult to get a meal when they need it. As a first-year student, I am constantly worried about the money I spend, hoping to avoid unnecessary purchases. If the grill were open during these days, students like me would have a reliable option at night.

When I posed the question of scheduling to the Catlett Market Place staff, the manager, Cody Rillinger, explained why the Midnight Grill was closed on Fridays and Saturdays. They explained the Midnight Grill experiences low demand on these days as students often go out to eat during this time.

Since the Midnight Grill is solely run by students, the weekend gives them a well-deserved break, Rillinger said. While I support a break, I think the reason Midnight Grill experiences low demand on Fridays and Saturdays is because we have normalized this.

Zuizz Omer, a second-year University of Iowa student, is a regular at the Midnight Grill. He goes there so often the staff recognize him right away and know his “usual” order.

“I really like the menu here. The dining hall food…I’ve sort of lost interest in it,” he explained. “It was nice last year, but I kinda grew tired of it. Usually, by the time I do end up getting hungry, it’s around when the dining halls are about to close. So it’s a lot more convenient than rushing, personally.”

Aden Niebuhr, a second-year UI student, began working there in September and had some positive insights about her experience. When asked about her work environment, she described it as “super chill.” One of the primary reasons she enjoys her job is the flexibility it offers.

“I like the hours, personally, because it doesn’t get in the way of my classes or anything else,” she explained. “It’s only student managers at night, so we get to have a little more freedom.”

The Fire Up Late Night Grill is a sweet addition to Catlett Residence Hall. Me and my fellow late-night eaters seem to agree there is room for improvement, though.