The University of Iowa put in a request for a new undergraduate program for pharmacy sciences to the Iowa Board of Regents Wednesday. The program is designed to give students a solid foundation of knowledge to prepare them for careers across the pharmaceutical field, according to UI Associate Provost Tanya Uden-Holman.

Uden-Holman spoke on behalf of the university for the program at the meeting. Uden-Holman said the program will ensure students who graduate from the program are not only technically prepared, but also industry ready to further enhance career flexibility and marketability.

The program will offer specialized tracks in business and regulatory affairs, and each student will select a specialized track. The program will also prepare students for the university’s PharmD or Doctor of Pharmacy program.

“While the PharmD program does not require an undergraduate degree to matriculate into the program, the combined BS in pharmaceutical sciences PharmD does provide a unique student opportunity for students to complete both a bachelor’s degree and a PharmD in an accelerated format,” Uden-Holman said.

Uden-Holman said there is a rising interest amongst Pharm D students in pursuing post graduate training and pharmaceutical industry careers. She also said the market for pharmacy is expected to grow 11 percent in the next ten years due to drudge developments and regulatory affairs.

Uden-Holman noted that offering a high impact, more streamlined alternative to other programs could draw in more potential students.

“While PharmD students are increasingly interested in careers in the pharmaceutical industry, aspiring professionals don’t necessarily need to commit to a six year to eight year education journey,” she said.

The degree will be housed in the UI College of Pharmacy and will partner with the Tippie College of Business, which Uden-Holman said will be a unique opportunity for students to develop a multidisciplinary skill set.

Regent Christine Hensley asked about the estimate of out-of-state students the program would bring in and Uden-Holman said the university anticipates a roughly “70-30” mix of out-of-state to in-state students in the first year.

Uden-Holman highlighted the fact that there are not many universities who offer a program like this in the country, and there are none in the state of Iowa. Uden-Holman said this could be a helpful selling point to out-of-state students, due to the unique nature of the program.

If approved, the program will launch in the fall of 2026.