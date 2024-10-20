College of Pharmacy announces new certificate

A first-of-its-kind program in the United States is set to kick off at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Professors within the college said the certificate is following recent trends in the medical field.

The certificate focuses on a specialization in Emergency Medicine and Critical Care. The program will add mentorship opportunities and new courses to provide experience to Pharmacy Doctorate students preparing for their careers.

The certificate program was spearheaded by Brett Faine, clinical associate professor of emergency medicine and pharmacy, and Anne Zepeski, clinical assistant professor of emergency medicine and pharmacy.

“The College of Pharmacy has always had a really great reputation for outpatient and ambulatory focus in their curriculum,” Zepeski said. “There’s been more emphasis in recent years on expanding the curriculum in acute care.”

The certificate, designed for students specifically in the UI College of Pharmacy, works to provide a revolutionary and overarching approach to acute pharmacotherapy. Since there were already acute care-focused electives available in the college, the certificate aims to align these courses into a cohesive training program, according to an announcement from the college in early October.

Acute pharmacotherapy is a prominent field in healthcare and pharmacy, referring to using medication to treat a short-term illness or condition. It’s often used to treat critically ill patients and may involve the use of multiple drugs or ongoing assessment. Also known as medicine management, it is crucial to sustain an individual’s well-being and recovery.

“The purpose of this certificate is to really enhance the pharmacy school curriculum earlier so that students who have these interest areas can pursue a track that supports their learning and challenges them in this area so they feel equipped to pursue postgraduate programs as well,” Zepeski said.

With the support of the College of Pharmacy and faculty such as Associate Dean Mary Ray, Faine and Zepeski have been working with current students in similar courses to get feedback on what the elective should look like and how best it can benefit students in preparation for the postgraduate world.

“Emergency medicine in pharmacy is a new-ish field and a growing field,” Faine said. “We are looking at ways to enhance the curriculum and ensure that our students have the opportunity to learn more about emergency medicine and critical care and toxicology.”

Through mentorship with faculty, new elective courses, and a robust course catalog, the Emergency Medicine and Critical Care certificate will expose students to emergency medicine, critical care, and toxicology.

“For the students, it’s just a different aspect from what their core curriculum offers with mentorship as well,” Faine said. “It’s unique — if it’s not the first in the nation, it’s one of the first of its kind. So that kind of sets us apart. We have a new offering that other schools just don’t have.”

Charles Iles, a fourth-year doctoral candidate at the College of Pharmacy, is looking forward to the opportunity the certificate will offer to incoming students.

“I think it will give students a better insight to equip themselves to manage complex patient cases and be confident in acute situations,” Iles said. “I think if a student is truly interested in becoming a critical care pharmacist, this certificate will enable them to be more competitive in applying to residencies down the line.”

Iles participated in the Pharmacy Health Care Business Leadership Certificate, which is offered in conjunction with the Tippie College of Business at the UI. While at the College of Pharmacy, he took courses such as Emergency Medicine and Critical Care, both offered in the new certificate.

“The emergency medicine and critical care classes enabled me to feel confident entering into my fourth year as I was more familiar with topics seen in these areas,” Iles said. “My courses have prepared me with a strong foundation, and the electives I took enhanced my learning in the areas I am looking to practice in.”

Iles’ experience at the UI College of Pharmacy was influenced by the opportunities offered, including mentorships and the state-of-the-art facilities the students get to practice and learn in, he said.

“I chose the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy for its strong reputation in clinical education,” Iles said. “I felt it would provide the ideal environment to develop the hands-on skills and knowledge I needed to be a successful pharmacist in whichever career I chose.”

The new certificate stands out among other pharmacy schools across the country. Faine and Zepeski both hope it reaches a new demographic of students who are interested in acute care and pharmacy.

“What we’re hoping is that we can recruit students who are current students in the pharmacy school, but we also want this to be something that can help entice people to come to Iowa in the first place for graduate school,” Zepeski said. “This could be a potential reason to choose Iowa over other really competitive colleges of pharmacy.”

The Emergency Medicine and Critical Care certificate is currently open for applications, and it is on track to kick off in the fall 2025 semester at the UI College of Pharmacy.