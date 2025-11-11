Opinion | The important conversation around reproductive health.

Sex. It’s a natural part of life, but somehow it always seems to steer conversation into awkward territory. Something so natural is kept so hidden, making it difficult for women to be properly informed about their reproductive health. It’s up to our community to spread more awareness about the importance of women’s health care.

As a young woman, I understand the pressure regarding sex and contraceptives. Society tends to judge women harshly for being sexually active, while men often get a thumbs-up and are seen as “real men” for their so-called “conquests.”

Further, when it comes to contraceptive options, the burden usually falls on women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, there are plenty of contraceptive methods for women, such as IUDs, Plan B, injections, and female condoms, but only a couple for men, like condoms and vasectomies.

While there are resources to help women avoid unwanted pregnancies, such as the local Planned Parenthood – Iowa City Health Center, the way society views sex and contraception means many women don’t know their options.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, it can be difficult for families with young women to discuss pregnancy. Many parents lack a solid foundation for the conversation when it actually arises. Misunderstandings create fear and uncertainty in families, leading to unrealistic and confusing ideas.

Conversations about sex and contraceptives are treated as if they’re something young women should not be talking about, fostering ignorance in the process. To illustrate this point, I talked to around 30 random female students on campus and asked them: “Do you know what the Plan B pill is and how it works?”

The Plan B pill, also known as the morning-after pill, is a form of emergency contraceptive. It’s an oral contraception taken after unprotected sex. Ideally, it should be taken within a day, but there is a 72-hour window of effectiveness. It works by preventing the release of the egg from meeting the sperm during ovulation. However, if a woman has already started her ovulation phase, the pill is rendered useless.

Of the 30 female students, only half knew what the pill was and how it functions. However, approximately 43 percent were aware it could prevent pregnancy.

With the instability of modern politics, many people are actually unsure of what is allowed in their states. According to a poll conducted by KFF Health News in February 2023, about 32 percent of adults are unsure if the use of these emergency contraceptives is even legal in their state.

Because of the ban on abortions in certain states, many people assume other forms of contraceptives are also banned. About 43 percent of women who live in states where abortion is banned are unsure if emergency contraceptives are still legal, while about 7 percent believe they are not, according to KFF Health News.

These types of uncertainties are frightening. When we as people don’t understand something, we try to create our own explanation to justify our fear, which can be false.

Margaret Baum, a gynecologist and the Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri, addressed the numerous myths stemming from a lack of understanding among young women and men.

“I think probably the biggest myth we hear about all the forms of reversible contraception is that there can be some long-term effects on your fertility,” she said.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, about 69 percent of participants worry their fertility will never be the same after taking contraceptives. Baum addressed the inaccuracy of this assumption.

“When you stop [taking contraceptives], your fertility returns to whatever its baseline fertility was,” she said.

Due to this lack of understanding, women frequently face unknown challenges when trying to purchase contraceptives. Certain forms, such as condoms for men, over-the-counter progesterone-only pills, and emergency birth control, can be bought without

a prescription.

However, many contraceptives do require a physician’s prescription, such as implants, IUDs, and contraceptive patches. While many doctors are open to discussing these options with their patients, the tabboo surrounding the topic can make it difficult for individuals to feel comfortable opening up. Personally, I grew up in a family that openly discussed these issues, treating them as natural and normal.

Sophia Kizzier, a first-year University of Iowa student, shares a background quite similar to mine and advocates for normalizing discussions about women’s health care within our community.

“I feel pretty confident,” she said. “My mom is very passionate about women’s health care. It has been a household topic in my family since I was little. But I have seen the way it makes other people uncomfortable.”

This is precisely what our community needs — greater awareness and openness regarding sexual health. These topics of sex and contraceptives should not be shrouded in secrecy; they are natural aspects of human life deserving of discussion. It’s time we embrace this reality.

“People will have sex. It is a normal physiological act of being a human, not just for reproduction, but also for pleasure,” Baum said. “I think just being able to talk about sex for pleasure is something that we really don’t do a good job talking about.”

Hayden Jordan, a first-year UI student, believes the university is making commendable efforts in creating conversations regarding sex.

“I think it’s good we have all these places you can get condoms and birth control,” she said. “I like how we as a college had a [sex education] fair [on Oct. 27].”

Jordan still believes a more comprehensive education is needed and advocates for the inclusion of an actual informative class to enhance students’ understanding, especially regarding women’s health. Education spreads the word, but isn’t always specific enough to inform students where to find resources.

To create a healthier conversation about sexual health, we need to accept sex is a part of life. By making these conversations normal, we help everyone, especially women, feel empowered to understand their bodies and make informed choices. After all, being informed is key to making the right choices.