Iowa field hockey tops Ohio State, 3-1, to advance to Big Ten Tournament finals

The Iowa field hockey team advanced to the Big Ten tournament finals after the third-seeded Hawkeyes defeated No. 7 seed Ohio State, 3-1, in Friday afternoon’s semifinal matchup in Bloomington, Indiana.

While the Buckeyes held more offensive possessions, pressure, and scoring opportunities, the Hawkeyes converted all three of their penalty opportunities for a trio of unanswered goals to take the victory and reach their first conference tournament finals since 2019.

The Hawkeyes have punched their ticket to the #B1GFieldHockey Champ Game 🎟️ Watch @iowafieldhockey take on Northwestern on Sunday at 12 PM ET on @BigTenNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/wm6K3HM2Md — Big Ten Field Hockey (@B1GFieldHockey) November 7, 2025

“We played a great game of hockey tonight,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci told HawkeyeSports. “Stuck to the game plan and executed well on our set pieces. I couldn’t be prouder that we’re moving onto the championship. The Hawks deserve this moment.”

It was the Buckeyes that got on the board first, only three minutes into the game. Ohio State’s star offensive player, Makenna Webster, snuck one past Iowa goalkeeper fourth-year Mia Magnotta on a rebound.

With the one-goal lead, Ohio State continued the offensive pressure throughout the majority of the first quarter, but yielded a penalty corner opportunity to Iowa late with just under three minutes remaining.

The Hawkeyes took the opportunity and capitalized with a rebound floater goal by first-year Fréderique Van Cleef. Third-year Lieve Van Kessel recorded the assist.

HAWKS TIE IT UP 💥 Fréderique van Cleef x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XkX1915GN0 — Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) November 7, 2025

The Buckeyes would pick back up with the continued offensive pressure and possession, only gaining another penalty corner opportunity at the start of the second quarter that ended unsuccessfully.

The 1-1 tie would remain on the board until midway through the second quarter, where Iowa would yet again get another penalty corner opportunity.

Again this time, it was Van Cleef who found the back of the net off yet another rebound. Iowa’s third-year Dionne Van Aalsum notched the assist.

Back-2-Back goals for Fréderique 😤 Q2 | No. 9 Iowa 2, Ohio State 1 pic.twitter.com/qhSbaihzGQ — Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) November 7, 2025

The Hawkeyes would continue to apply offensive pressure when in possession of the ball, which was limited by the Buckeyes’ strong defense, making steals in the midfield.

Just before halftime, Ohio State’s Philippa Schipper was assessed a green card penalty, putting the Buckeyes down one player till halftime.

Iowa quickly took advantage of the one-player advantage and capitalized on yet another penalty corner with Van Kessel scoring a solo goal, putting the Hawkeyes up 3-1 at the half.

Right Place, Right Time 🙌 Lieve van Kessel x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/8nZUwvuH4V — Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) November 7, 2025

“We did a great job at creating those penalty corner opportunities and executing on the rebounds,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said in her postgame interview with Big Ten Network. “Our defense is keeping its shape and making sure we know our player-to-player matchups.”

Similar to the first half of play, Ohio State controlled possession. The Buckeyes would claim three more penalty corner opportunities and even a penalty stroke opportunity in their attempts to narrow the deficit.

Magnotta made a diving save during the Buckeye penalty stroke opportunity to preserve the lead.

MIA MAGNOTTA APPRECIATION POST ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uMWoTnS9Jn — Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) November 7, 2025

The fourth quarter would see back-and-forth possessions by both teams, and with four minutes remaining, the Buckeyes took a last-ditch effort and pulled the goalie, giving them a one-player advantage.

The one-player advantage would allow them to claim another two penalty corner opportunities in the final three minutes, all for them to be blocked by Magnotta and her stellar defensive teammates.

Up Next

Iowa has now punched its ticket to the Big Ten tournament finale against No. 1-seeded Northwestern, who beat No. 4-seeded Michigan earlier today.

This will be the Hawkeyes’ first tournament finals appearance since 2019, when they beat Penn State, 1-0, in overtime to claim the team’s first conference tournament championship since 2008.

The championship game against Northwestern will take place on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 12 pm ET on the Big Ten Network.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a conference game this season, topping the Hawkeyes, 3-1, back on Oct. 3.