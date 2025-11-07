Fieldhouse bar unveils new three-level location

With a line stretching out past the Pedestrian Mall, Fieldhouse Iowa City reopened its bar at 9 p.m. Thursday. The bar was packed with Iowa City residents and University of Iowa students for its grand opening.

Previously located in the Pede Mall and replaced by country bar Hazzard County, the bar closed in June to move into a bigger space. Fieldhouse is now located on 138 S. Clinton St., next to YoTopia, and has three levels.

The space was unoccupied for several years and was at one point reportedly being developed into a nightclub concept by Studio 13 nightclub owner Jason Zeman.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, Tracy Barkalow, who owns the former and new Fieldhouse buildings, opted to relocate Fieldhouse while moving Hazzard County into its old space as opposed to pursuing the new project with Zeman.

Known for its Thursday night deals, such as $3 wells, the Fieldhouse continued this tradition on opening night, according to an Instagram post.

Third-year UI student Owen Cooney was waiting in line at 9:15 p.m. to get in. He said he liked going to the old location before it closed and is excited to see what’s in store for the new building.

“There’s not a lot of two-story bars here, which is fun,” Cooney said. “And I don’t know if they have the same deals as they used to, but there were also great deals. The promotional pictures inside look super cool and new.”

Fourth-year UI student Tamanna Kapoor said the news of the previous location’s closure was sad, and she could not be more thrilled to be able to return to one of her favorite bars.

“Based on the layout, I’m super excited for what’s gonna go inside,” she said. “I think it’s great for the business that it’ll bring here to Iowa City and will open up possibilities for new business.”

Fourth-year UI student Daniel Haack was on the bar’s new bright purple second-floor dance floor where he called himself the “number one Fieldhouse fan in Iowa City.”

Patrons mingle during the opening night of Fieldhouse Bar and Grill in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment practically all semester,” he said. “I loved the old Fieldhouse. It was a great bar, and I’m glad it’s back, and I think it’s better than ever.”

Also on the dance floor was third-year Ella Nelson. She echoed the excitement of being able to return to a new and updated space after several months of hiatus.

“I would say it’s really different, but it’s a good difference,” she said. “It’s a lot bigger, and it’s a new vibe. It’s a really good change.”

Fieldhouse is also continuing the “beer tub,” where assorted beers are put into a tub of ice and sold for $5 each.

Madeline Pyle was working her first night at the tub as a bartender. She said she loves working for the Fieldhouse so far.

“I grew up in sports, so being in a sports bar has been my natural kind of vibe,” she said.

Third-year UI student Drew Smaellie said it feels great to be in the new Fieldhouse.

“Honestly, Iowa City’s bar scene didn’t need to be leveled up, but they did it with this bar,” he said. “This place is way better. I mean, obviously, with three levels, it’s quite an upgrade.”

On the third floor, there were games like darts, a boxing punch machine, and pop-a-shot.

Third-year UI student Andrew Helle was shooting hoops while enjoying a drink with his friends.

“I look around and all I see is beauty,” he said. “It’s a beautiful bar. Honestly, it topples everything in Iowa City. This is a beautiful establishment.”