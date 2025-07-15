New country saloon, Hazzard County, coming to Iowa City this fall

Cedar Rapids-based Country-themed bar Hazzard County is coming to downtown Iowa City this fall, taking the place of the location that formerly housed iconic Iowa City bar the Fieldhouse.

The new bar is located in the pedestrian mall at 118 S Dubuque St. and plans to open to the public on August 1.

With a country-themed bar and menu, patrons can expect country music, dancing, and an overall western vibe. The bar will feature TVs so visitors can tune into sports games while enjoying the environment.

Hazzard County American Saloon first opened its doors in 2013 on 2nd Ave SE in downtown Cedar Rapids. The business quickly outgrew that space and moved to a newer and bigger building in 2018. The saloon went from a 4,800 square-foot space to 8,372 square feet. This new space allowed Hazzards to be bigger than before and feature an improved stage and bathrooms.

Tracy Barkalow is the current owner of Fieldhouse alongside Brian Hughes. He also owns the commercial space where the former Fieldhouse was. As talks started about an Iowa City location of Hazzard County, the men were left with determining where the best location would be for the bar.

“The Fieldhouse move was a combination of whether or not we wanted to continue the Fieldhouse at that location and where to put Hazzards,” Barkalow said. “We eventually made the decision where we’re at now, moving the Fieldhouse and putting Hazzard County in that space.”

The idea of expanding Hazzards to downtown Iowa City has been a long time in the works. Hughes owns the bar and worked alongside Barkalow to find a good location for it. The new bar will follow the original location’s country concept.

“We’ve been looking for an Iowa City location for the last five years,” Hughes said. “The country theme will remain the same at the new location. I’d say a 95 percent country theme, so it won’t be a country bar where you’re gonna hear rap or hip-hop. We’re gonna stick to country and rock music.”

As of now, Hazzard County American Saloon plans to be open before university students return for the fall semester.

Hughes said that the current plan is for a soft opening on August 6 and to be open to the public after that.

The new location is not facing many renovations, just enough to alter the bar to line up with Hazzard’s country theme. Currently hiring staff and straightening out the menu, the bar is gearing up for its downtown debut.

Hazzard County will be open Tuesday through Saturday and ready to provide visitors with an authentic country experience.