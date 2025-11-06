UI student arrested after flipping Turning Point table

A University of Iowa student was arrested Wednesday after flipping a campus conservative group’s table outside the Tippie College of Business on T. Anne Cleary Walkway.

Niko Calhoon, 19, was charged twice with disorderly conduct by disrupting or disturbing a lawful assembly or meeting and third-degree harassment.

Under Iowa Code, both charges are considered simple misdemeanors, with typical penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a fine between $115 and $855, or both.

Calhoon was released without bond with a temporary no contact order, and a trial is scheduled for March 3, 2026, at the Johnson County Courthouse, according to court documents.

The UI’s Turning Point USA chapter advertised the event as “Cocoa and Conservatives,” offering free hot cocoa to passersby.

One of the members was recording when Calhoon grabbed the table edge and tipped it and its contents to the ground.

The video has now gone viral on the club’s Instagram, reaching 6.2 million views and 151,000 likes and climbing, as of Thursday evening.

“Disgraceful behavior by a @uiowa student. Intimidation tactics and violent behavior are unacceptable regardless of political party. The student responsible must be held accountable by the university,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-IA, said.

In a previous incident, Calhoon was charged with disorderly conduct by disrupting or disturbing a lawful assembly, third-degree harassment, and fifth-degree criminal mischief on Oct. 30, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, Calhoon approached the table, disrupting the chapter’s assembly by flipping the table, making obscene gestures, and shouting profanity.