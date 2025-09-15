UI Turning Point USA chapter, community mourns Charlie Kirk at candlelight vigil

Over 300 community members, University of Iowa Students gathered to pray, worship, and celebrate Charlie Kirk’s legacy at the UI chapter of Turning Point USA’s candlelight vigil for Kirk at Hubbard Park on Monday.

Kirk, 31, was an influential voice for conservatives. He was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that worked to increase engagement among conservative youth on high school and college campuses in 2012. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Kirk was on the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” when he was killed.

The attack is the most recent act in a string of political violence, following the murder of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, and her husband Mark, in their home on June 14. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, D-Champlin, and his wife, were also wounded in a separate connected attack.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was targeted in April when an incendiary device was thrown on his residence, setting it on fire. The arson attempt took place just hours after his family hosted Passover Seder, a feast held at the beginning of the holiday.

Trump also was a victim of political violence when he was shot in the ear at a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

At Monday’s vigil, executive members for the UI chapter gave speeches about the impact Kirk made in their lives.

Kayleigh Jurczyk, marketing and social media chair for the university chapter, said Kirk’s leadership inspired her to stand up for her beliefs and grow closer to God.

“Charlie’s impact has shaped not only who I am today, but also why I serve this role and have a passion for us to carry the same message and share it with others,” Jurczyk said.

Vice President for the UI chapter Russell Nieman said the chapter will continue on Iowa’s campus, and they will not be deterred by political acts of violence.

“We are not scared,” Nieman said. “We are more emboldened to carry the torch Charlie passed on.”

According to their website, Turning Point USA has chapters on more than 800 campuses, including the UI. Since Kirk’s death, the organization has received an additional 32,000 requests to start new campus chapters.

Henry Kautz of Iowa City said he came to the vigil because he hadn’t had the courage to speak out about his politics in the past, and now, with Kirk’s death, he is taking it upon himself to come forward and join the community in conversation.

“One of the things Charlie Kirk said was, ‘When people stop talking, that’s where violence starts,’” Kautz said. “He was one of the biggest voices having those conversations, and he’s gone.”

Though he may not have agreed with everything Kirk stood for, Kautz said he believes Kirk loved the U.S. and strived to make it a country where civil liberties like freedom of speech are prioritized.

“He was advocating for the America that I would want to live in,” Kautz said.

He said he agrees with Kirk, who once said that when people have nothing to lose, they turn to extremism.

“It’s important to create an America that’s a place that’s better to give to our kids and allow them to raise kids,” Kautz said. “That’s the whole American dream to me — America should be a place where if you work hard, you can raise a family and enjoy American freedoms.”

Kirk was more than just a conservative activist — he was a father and husband. To Cedar Rapids resident Dawson Hilbert, that was Kirk’s most important trait.

“I’m married. I have two kids,” Hilbert said. “If I was as vocal as [Kirk], my family could potentially be in the same position as his was forced into.”

RELATED: Iowa politicians react after GOP activist Charlie Kirk killed at Utah event

He said people often take politics so seriously they forget everyone is human. Hilbert didn’t agree with all of Kirk’s values but said the activist had people on his staff that didn’t have the same beliefs, and no one is talking about that.

“They’re just talking about what they didn’t agree with, and again, trying to justify [his death], which, I don’t know how a decent person can try and justify this,” he said.

UI student reactions

Other UI students who spoke with The Daily Iowan on Sept. 11.

May Lessa, a first-year at the UI, condemned the shooting, but also linked the violence to Kirk’s stance on gun control.

“No matter how hateful someone is, no one deserves to get murdered, especially not in front of their family,” she said.

Nhelia Alemo, a second-year at the UI, said she fears his death will only increase political polarization in the U.S., as some people opposed to his views have been celebrating his death.

“I believe that Charlie’s extremist rhetoric that caused fear and hatred for women, Black people, immigrants, Muslims, and other minorities is why some people are cheering,” she said. “It has become a moral debate online, which is also causing a moral polarization onto the American public.”

Others described Kirk’s death as horrifying, regardless of political views, and called for a catalyst for change in the U.S.

“Politics aside, what happened to him was absolutely awful and evil,” Jonathan Berry, a second-year student at the UI, said. “I hope this is a turning point in American history. All he did was exercise his free speech, and now he’s dead.”

Iowa Board of Regents issue statement

Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates issued a statement on Sept. 12 about regents’ employee and student social media posts about Kirk’s death. Bates said in the statement that Kirk’s tragic death “should not be celebrated.”

“These posts and others like them are offensive, insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the Board of Regents or its universities. The comments are inconsistent with the Board’s values to create a civil and respectful environment at our public universities.”

The regents updated its agenda for a Wednesday meeting by adding a closed session “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered.”

Iowa political leaders offered condolences and prayers following the announcement of Kirk’s death.

Republican Iowa Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks wrote on X the UI’s Center for Intellectual Freedom should be renamed in Kirk’s honor as the Charlie Kirk Center for Intellectual Freedom.

“Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to advancing intellectual freedom, empowering students, and challenging the cancel culture mob that seeks to silence dissent,” she wrote.