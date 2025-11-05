Voter turnout increases in JoCo local elections

Johnson County’s local elections saw an increase in voter turnout Tuesday from the 2023 local government elections, marking the highest number of ballots cast in the past three years of local elections.

According to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, over 20,000 people showed up to the polls to vote.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” County Auditor Julie Persons said. “I think some of the races and some of the things on the ballots really helped get people excited, made them want to come out and vote and participate in their cities.”

About 18 percent of Johnson County’s registered voters cast their ballots on Tuesday, with the auditor’s office recording 20,794 total ballots cast, almost 1,800 more votes than the 19, 057 ballots cast in the 2023 local government election.

In 2023, there were 74,750 registered voters in Johnson county. This year, there were 91,599 voters registered at the time of the local election.

Nicholas Martini, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said he thinks the increase in voter turnout might be because of growing voter awareness and renewed interest in political participation.

“I think New York City was a good example,” Martini said, referring to Zohran Mamdami’s New York City mayoral win Tuesday. “People living in New York heard about the mayoral race constantly, but outside of New York City, it was being picked up by the media, so more individuals were hearing about political engagement and then going out and voting and getting involved.”

Hawk the Vote hosted a panel for students to directly ask candidates questions about issues they were concerned with on Oct. 23.

Josh Studer, a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa and president of the nonpartisan student organization Hawk the Vote, said after observing the panel, affordable housing was the biggest issue driving Iowa City voters to the polls, specifically students.

“Students are interested in how to make housing affordable, how to make sure that [landlords] are held accountable and providing safe and hospitable living places that are not dangerous but also affordable,” Studer said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Sustainability and environmental concerns also factored into student voter engagement, Studer said. For example, students asked city council candidates questions at the panel hosted by Hawk the Vote about water quality and local measures to address nitrate pollution, an issue that has gained attention across Iowa.

RELATED: Incumbents hold at-large seats for the Iowa City City Council

Studer said local elections often produce faster and more visible results than federal elections.

“When we elect politicians and councilors that we want and align with our values, we feel changes a lot faster,” he said. “Those are the people directly building streetlights, having conversations with landlords, touring water treatment facilities, and making changes we can see in our community.”

He said with over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at the university, mobilizing students can have a significant impact on election outcomes.

The uptick in voter turnout was also evident in smaller communities, Persons said, pointing to Coralville’s mayoral race and the public measure on the local option sales tax as major reasons community members voted in Tuesday’s election.

“The local option sales tax got a lot of attention in Johnson County this fall, and a lot of people wanted to voice their opinion,” Persons said. “I think a lot of people were aware of it and really wanted their opinions heard about if they want that for their city or not. I think those things really drove people to come out.”

Martini said Tuesday’s turnout shows why it’s important for voters to engage locally, even in non-presidential years.

“We always focus on presidential and midterm elections, but local elections are where you see real change in your community,” he said. “Voting in local races is one of the most direct ways to make your voice heard.”