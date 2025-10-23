IC City Council candidates discuss connection with UI students, sustainability

Iowa City City Council at-large and District B candidates for the Nov. 4 election discussed connecting with University of Iowa students and issues on sustainability in a forum held by Hawk The Vote, a student-led nonpartisan organization at the UI in the Iowa Memorial Union on Thursday.

With about 20 students and community members in attendance, candidates answered questions from audience members in an open Q&A session. The candidates are running for two at-large seats and one District B seat.

Hawk the Vote Education Director and UI third-year student Joslyn Sheeley said the organization hosted the forum as a way for students to get more involved with local government.

“[City Council is] very intertwined with the university,” she said. “The mayor meets with the president of the university, so having your voice heard even in local elections is super important.”

Candidates running for at-large seats include Newman Abuissa, Megan Alter, Clara Reynen, and Bruce Teague. Candidates running for the District B seat are Shawn Harmsen and Amy Hospodarsky. Incumbents include Alter, Teague, and Harmsen.

Connecting with students

Students at the forum asked candidates how they plan to engage with the university and get the younger generation more interested in politics.

Current District B Councilor Harmsen said the council works with the USG’s liaisons, who come to city council meetings and share updates with students during their regular formal meetings. He said the council has responded to and worked with students on issues such as the Renter’s Guide, which helps students make informed housing decisions.

“The thing we can do as city leaders is be responsive to [student’s issues], rather than ignoring invitations to students and our council,” he said.

Reynen, who is a graduate student at the UI, said the council has a lot more opportunities to meet with UI President Barbara Wilson since Mayor Teague has monthly scheduled meetings with her, and wants to use that as a way to connect with students.

“If we’re in tune with what’s happening on campus, and if we’re not just waiting for students to come to us, but we’re actively seeking out ways to come to [UI students], to listen to your concerns, that’s a great way to meet y’all where you’re at,” she said.

Hospodarsky said she wants to create spaces for genuine community dialogue and continue to hold events encouraging connection and collaboration, which she has been doing during her campaign.

“When I was building the campaign, having a spot where I could welcome people in and not just talk to them, but facilitate their discussions and take their input was extremely important to me,” she said. “That’s one way to connect with people and not just show up to tell them what you think, but also show that you’re willing to listen.”

Sustainability

Another topic among students was how candidates plan to create a more sustainable city and deal with environmental issues.

Teague, Iowa City Mayor at-large, discussed the city’s ongoing progress on climate action. He said Iowa City has developed a comprehensive plan, including strengthening bike infrastructure, and establishing a Climate Action Commission to guide community education and sustainability efforts.

Teague cited the climate crisis resolution in 2019 where the council voted to take greater action to address climate change.

“We’ve made a lot of progress since declaring a climate emergency in 2019,” he said. “Climate action is built into every city project, and our Climate Action Commission is helping make sure the whole community is part of the solution.”

From his experience working as an engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, Abuissa said he understands how urban sprawl and transportation systems contribute to carbon emissions, and he believes Iowa City should focus on creating denser, more walkable communities where people can live and work locally to reduce the city’s environmental impact.

“We need to design communities where people can live, work, and shop locally,” he said. “If more people lived in Iowa City and were able to walk instead of commuting every day, we’d cut our carbon footprint and make the city more livable.”

Alter, a sitting at-large councilor, echoed Abuissa’s call for sustainable urban planning, emphasizing addressing climate issues requiring both individual action and institutional accountability from larger institutions and businesses in Iowa City.

“The exciting thing is we’re already making real progress,” she said. “From investing in cleaner energy to expanding fare-free transit and creating a more walkable, bike-friendly city.”