No. 11 Iowa field hockey wins double overtime battle at Ohio State

The No. 11 Iowa field hockey team pulled out a 3-2 win in double overtime over Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

Leading the scoring for the Hawkeyes was third-year Dionne Van Aalsum, who claimed her third hat trick of the year. Van Aalsum has now scored at least one goal in 14 of the 16 games this season.

From the start, Iowa looked to be in control both on offense and defense, only allowing Ohio State to claim two penalty corner opportunities in the first quarter. Both of the opportunities were blocked by Iowa defenders, resulting in zero goals for the Buckeyes early.

Van Aalsum was able to give the Hawkeyes an early one-goal lead nine minutes into the game with the assist from first-years Jordan Byers and Felicia Zonnenberg. Van Aalsum’s goal came off of Iowa’s first of two penalty corner opportunities in the first quarter.

Iowa’s offense struggled in the second quarter, failing to get off a single shot and found itself on defense for the majority of the frame. The Buckeyes earned eight shots total – including four penalty corners – but Hawkeye goalkeeper Mia Magnotta held on to protect Iowa’s 1-0 lead.

Second Half

Van Aalsum continued her hot start into the second half, adding to the lead with her second goal of the game five minutes into the period.

Trailing 2-0, the Buckeyes began a stellar third-quarter comeback. Ohio State’s Katie Fichtner would cut the lead in half off a late penalty corner, and four minutes later, teammate Anne Marie Krebs tied the game at 2-2.

With 15 minutes left in regulation, both teams looked to grab the win.

Similar to the second quarter of play, it was all Ohio State on offense. The Buckeyes would claim another two penalty corner opportunities, only for them to also be unsuccessful, sending the game to overtime.

The Hawkeyes would be able to get four shots off to the Buckeyes’ one, and Ohio State would be the only one to claim a penalty corner opportunity in the first overtime period.

Near the end of the first ten-minute overtime period, Ohio State’s Zella Bailey would be assessed a green card, or minor penalty, putting the Buckeyes down one player to start the second overtime.

With a five-on-four advantage, Iowa quickly began setting up for a goal-scoring opportunity. The Hawkeyes were able to get two shots off before, yet again, Bailey was assessed another green card two minutes after reentering the game.

Only 30 seconds after the green card was assessed, Van Aalsum was able to put the ball past Ohio State’s goalkeeper Maddie Stevens for the third time to seal a dramatic Iowa victory.

Up next

Iowa’s record now sits at 12-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Hawkeyes now look towards the postseason with the Big Ten tournament coming up on Nov. 6-9.

“This was a great win for the Hawks,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said. “That game had a bit of everything in it. I’m very proud of our resilience and our grit to get the outcome. We’re excited for our second season to begin. Onto the postseason.”