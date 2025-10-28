Lexie Haig’s versatility and minutes power Iowa field hockey’s depth

The Iowa field hockey program boasts a young group of athletes this season. The roster features 16 first- and second-year players, but one has managed to stay under the radar.

Second-year Lexie Haig has quietly become a fundamental asset for the team, racking up minutes played rather than worrying about assists and goals.

Over 25 games with the Hawkeyes, Haig has played over 500 minutes but has only tallied one goal and one assist.

After her first-year campaign, Haig worked to establish her own identity on the field, one she hopes will stick for the rest of her career.

“I really worked on having better composure and strength on the ball, as well as working on playing hockey the way I want to play rather than a new style of hockey,” Haig said.

Haig’s story in field hockey goes well back to her days in her hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. While in high school in the U.K., Haig competed for numerous field hockey clubs, leagues, and organizations.

One of these teams rostered former Hawkeye Katie Birch. Another featured current Iowa associate head coach Michael Boal. These indirect connections planted the seeds of her potential recruitment at Iowa.

“I knew I would like Michael’s coaching philosophy, and after seeing Iowa on my visit, the environment and the team just solidified that this was where I wanted to be,” Haig said.

To the Iowa coaching staff, Haig showcased the desired traits. Head coach Lisa Cellucci said Haig’s intelligence and versatility allowed Iowa to eventually use her in multiple different positions, lines, and situations.

“Last year, we had her play mostly in the midfield, sometimes even as a deeper screen player, and this year she has been able to play up front, filling gaps in areas where we need some extra depth,” Cellucci said.

One common adjustment all the international players, including Haig, have to make when coming to the U.S. and joining the Iowa field hockey program is the difference in playing styles.

“In England, the style is more technical and slow, but here it seems to also be technical but more fast-paced,” Haig said.

Fourth-year Milly Short, originally from England, takes it upon herself to help her teammates feel comfortable.

“I also had to adapt to the playing style here in America, so I sort of think of it as we are all in this together as a team – as an Iowa team,” Short said.

Haig said Short would periodically help her understand some of the differences in field hockey terminology between England and the US. Short’s leading role has inspired Haig to keep going and learn every chance she gets.

“It just gave me the clarity that yes, it is different, but look at where she is now, that could be me one day,” Haig said. .

As the season nears its end, Haig and the coaching staff look forward to next season and what she can continue to improve on.

“I want her to continue to accept the role she has been given, especially up front after her strong season this year, and really try and find ways to get upgrades and outcomes in the offensive third,” Cellucci said.