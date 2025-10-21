Q&A with Iowa field hockey defender Lauren DeRose.

The Daily Iowan: What got you into field hockey?

Lauren DeRose: I saw a field hockey recreational league out on a field one day while my family was driving by, and I said I wanted to do that.

What is your favorite memory with the team so far?

Our win last year against Ohio State. The whole time before the game, we knew we had nothing to lose, and then we went out and we played a great game.

If you didn’t play field hockey, what sport would you play and why?

It would definitely be lacrosse. I played that sport alongside field hockey until seventh grade when I chose field hockey fully.

When not playing field hockey, what are you doing?

I definitely like watching TV shows, and currently, [Iowa second-year] Rylie Novak and I are into “Grey’s Anatomy.”

What is the coolest place you want to visit?

Probably Africa. I really want to go on a safari.

Who do you think is the funniest on the team and why?

[Senior midfielder] Milly Short. She’s just Milly; everything she says is funny.

What is the most interesting thing you have learned from your teammates’ stories of back home?

A lot of the Netherlands players talk about how they don’t really drive; they bike everywhere. Sometimes, after going out with their friends, they will be biking back at five in the morning.

What team do you enjoy playing against the most?

I actually like playing against Northwestern. I think they are a really good team, and that allows us to do better.

Favorite pre/post game meal?

Nothing in particular, but now I do like having an iced coffee in the morning before a game.