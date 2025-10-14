World-class Iowa City Wagyu farm enriches local dining

Schuchmann said high-quality Wagyu is also healthy, referring to research conducted by individuals like Cicale about the health effects of Wagyu.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the kinds of monounsaturated fats present in highly marbled meat, like Wagyu have health benefits, including lower impacts on cholesterol and a reduction in risks for cardiovascular disease, as opposed to the saturated fats typically found in most red meat.

Achievements in the Triple Crown challenge are a nationwide accolade, and among the seven bulls present in Jiyū’s operation, Schuchmann points to one as a true breadwinner: Oh-No, a full-blood Wagyu bull, who Schuchmann and Bailey say is a genetic “freak.”

“He will pass on himself in a better form no matter what he touches, which is not normal,” Schuchmann said. “So he can reproduce himself over and over and over again, consistently. Consistency is a huge factor in anything you do.”

Wagyu bulls and the associated genetics to create quality meat are no cheap pursuit. Bailey has worked in artificial insemination of livestock for the majority of her life, a skill she said has combined with research and effort to produce high-quality meat resulting from genetics.

But, the genetics must come from somewhere. Schuchmann visualizes the amount of Wagyu semen bought as being the size of a cocktail straw. The cheapest he referenced was $300 a “stick,” reaching as high as $20,000 a stick.

Oh-No is just one part of Jiyū’s operating that allows it to create world-class products. Bailey said she learned from Japanese Wagyu experts 26 years ago that animal treatment, environment, and feed programs are the most important elements of creating quality Wagyu.

For Jiyū, their Wagyu has its own “terroir,” French for “taste profile,” meaning it is distinct from all other Wagyu worldwide.

Schuchmann and Bailey grow their own feed and raise cattle exclusively on their own land, incorporating the individuality of their grass and water into the animals, setting it apart from other Wagyu.