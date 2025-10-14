As Iowa soybean farmers continue a record harvest, a trade war with China spells financial hardship for farmers

Iowa soybean farmers are harvesting what the Iowa Farm Bureau says could be a record crop this year, with an expected 53 bushels per acre. But Verne Hosek, who lives outside Fairfax, isn’t optimistic about making money this year.

Hosek, who farms hay, soybeans, and corn in northwest Johnson County, said his operation has been squeezed from both sides of their balance sheet as rising costs on fertilizer, machinery, and higher interest rates have increased his expenses, while soybean and corn prices remain low.

“Either we’re making less money or losing money each year,” Hosek said.

Inflation, high interest rates, and record production mixed with status quo demand have spelled a “storm” over the agricultural economy since it began to retract in late 2023, Iowa State University agricultural economist Chad Hart said.

A strained agricultural economy mixed with tariffs that raise prices on fertilizer and machinery, coupled with a trade war that squashes demand in an export-driven sector and drives down already depressed prices, all make for a tough time for Iowa farmers.

“It’s just a recipe for some really rough times in the agricultural economy,” Hart said.

Iowa’s soybean farmers will be hit the hardest as China increases pressure on the U.S. to remove the reciprocal tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump as a way to balance trade relations. A boycott on buying American soybeans by the world’s largest soybean consumer spells doom for Iowa soybean farmers who export roughly 40-50 percent of their crop, half of which goes to China alone.

The Trump administration has put in motion plans to use internal U.S. Department of Agriculture funds, tariff revenue, and other sources to give farmers a cash infusion to help solve liquidity issues for farmers.