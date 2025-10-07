Iowa City celebrates Hispanic Heritage month through art with Semana Cultural Latina

A weeklong celebration of Latino culture has returned to Iowa City after six years, bringing with it a collection of pop-up exhibits, performances, and workshops celebrating Latino culture in Iowa during this year’s Hispanic Heritage month.

Semana Cultural Latina returned to Iowa City after the pandemic caused a six-year hiatus since the weeklong celebration was initially organized in 2019.

The week of celebration began Sept. 25 with a screening of short films at FilmScene provided by the Mexican Film Institute and continued throughout the week with pop-up art galleries and workshops at Public Space One, The Englert Theatre, and the Iowa City Public Library. Concluding with a final performance “Entretejiendo Corazones: Música, Danza, Poesía y Memoria,” a performance, featuring various dance forms, music, and poetry and which featured a pop-up exhibit by Miriam Alarcón Avila.

Titled, “Iowa nICE, Make Iowa Nice Again,” the pop-up exhibit involved Alarcón Avila speaking to people through a sheet of ice to demonstrate how narratives of fear can distort our perception of people and lead to physical harm.

Originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, Alarcón Avila is an artist and photographer who works on projects throughout the county. She is also one of the co-founders of Semana Cultural Latina and hosted an ofrenda-making workshop that over 30 people attended in collaboration with the Weaving Our Community Network and the Stanley Museum of Art in the days leading up to Semana Cultural Latina.

“I make an ofrenda with the intention for people to have a moment to honor their loved ones and to have some type of closure,” Alarcón Avila said. “Creating things like these, it helps not only to heal the past but to heal the present that we’re living in.”