Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts arrested by ICE Friday

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, 54, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a traffic stop on Friday in Des Moines.

After being stopped by an ICE officer, who identified himself, Roberts sped away, and his vehicle was later found near a wooded area.

Iowa State Patrol officers assisted ICE officers in arresting Roberts after he fled, and he was found in possession of $3,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and a large hunting knife, according to ICE. Roberts was also driving a Des Moines Public Schools vehicle at the time of his arrest.

ICE officials said they would refer him to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms enforcement due to his possession of a handgun, since it is against federal law for someone in the U.S. without authorization to own a firearm.

The arrest was part of a “targeted enforcement operation” by ICE officers on Friday, according to an ICE news release.

Roberts, who has been superintendent since 2023, was working in the U.S. without work authorization since he entered the country in 1999 on a student visa, according to a news release from ICE.

Roberts was convicted of a firearm charge in 2020 and was given a final order of removal in May 2024.

“This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats,” Sam Olson, the director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations at the St. Paul, Minnesota, Field Office, said in a news release. “How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”

In a news conference following the announcement of Roberts’ arrest, the Des Moines Public Schools board chair, Jackie Norris, said that at the time of his hiring by the board, Roberts had a 20-year education leadership career in the U.S. and was licensed to lead the school district by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Norris also said the community should practice “radical empathy” while they work through what happened over the coming weeks.

“Dr. Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined over two years ago,” Norris said. “During his time with our district, he has shown up in ways big and small, and has advocated for students and staff, and begun introducing concepts that will help us reimagine for future generations, reimagined education for future generations of Des Moines students.”

Interim Superintendent Matt Smith said while they work on a way forward, they will be working together as a community to “paddle forward.”

“This is challenging on many levels, and the reality is that we may not have additional answers right away,” Smith said. “However, the strength of Des Moines Public Schools is in its people, our leaders, educators, and staff who will continue to advance the mission on behalf of our students and families as we wait for clarity and what comes next.”

Roberts was born in Guyana but went to school in the U.S. and spent “most of his formative years” in Brooklyn, New York, according to his Des Moines Public Schools biography. He received his bachelor’s degree from Coppin State University, a master’s degree from St. John’s University and Georgetown University, and his doctorate in urban educational leadership from Trident University.

Roberts was also an Olympic athlete in track and field, competing in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, for Guyana.