Van Cleef’s tactical skill elevates Iowa field hockey

Iowa fans who have followed the field hockey program will note the accomplishments of third-year standout Dionne Van Aalsum, who currently leads the nation in scoring.

Van Aalsum’s stellar start was expected, but there is another player working her way into the spotlight — Fréderique Van Cleef.

The graduate student broke onto the scene during Iowa’s 3-2 victory over Indiana on Sept. 19, collecting a goal and an assist in the win.

Van Cleef began her career as a professional in the Netherlands before deciding to take her talent to Iowa – a program known for winning and competing at the highest level.

The season began slowly for Van Cleef, as she had little knowledge of the playing style in the U.S. and needed time to adjust to a whole new team.

“During the first few games, I got a better understanding of how everyone plays, especially when to lead, when not to lead, and assist my fellow forwards,” Van Cleef said.

Through eight games, Van Cleef has scored six goals, three assists, and has accumulated 28 shots — 16 of them on net — placing her second on the team behind Van Aalsum.

Van Cleef’s numbers have certainly played a large role for the Hawkeyes this season, but her impact on the program continues to reach beyond the pitch.

Due to her experience of playing at a high level in the Netherlands, she’s developed a high hockey IQ and tactical perspective, so much so that head coach Lisa Cellucci has credited her as “another coach on the team”.

“I play exactly the same as when I played at home in the Netherlands,” Van Cleef said. “I try to connect my speed with tactical skills and help everyone on the team.”

To her fellow Hawkeyes, Van Cleef stands out for her speed and high energy both in practices and games.

“When she takes one step, she’s five steps ahead of you,” third-year Rachel Herbine said. “She’s also very feisty and really lifts the team’s energy, no matter the situation.”

Van Cleef didn’t just bring playing skills from the Netherlands. As a graduate student, she’s become a model for younger recruits, showing what a professional field hockey athlete looks like and does on a day-to-day basis.

“Being a graduate student, she has real maturity,” Cellucci said. “Her experience at such a high level has taught her things all athletes need to know – how to prepare for games and how to recover after them.”

Iowa still has eight games to play before the Big Ten Tournament, and Van Cleef has a chance to challenge Van Aalsum for the top spot on the Hawkeyes’ team ranking.

“I think she is going to rack up a ton of goals, a ton of assists and we haven’t even completely utilized her in all spaces,” Cellucci said. “Specifically in our penalty corners where we haven’t had to feature her yet but as we get deeper into Big Ten play, she is going to have a lot of opportunity.”

To Van Cleef, it’s not about the stats or recognition – it is about the team.

“I just want to win every game,” Van Cleef said. “If it’s Dionne or me who scores, I don’t care – as long as we win and I play a good game.”