Q&A | Iowa field hockey forward Rachel Herbine

The Daily Iowan: Who got you into field hockey?

Rachel Herbine: My sister played when she was in kindergarten and I think my parents did the same with me when I got to kindergarten.

What is your favorite memory with the team?

My freshman year we beat UNC [North Carolina] at their field for the very first time and that was like the most exhilarating feeling in the world.

If you didn’t play field hockey, what sport would you play and why?

I think I would be a good gymnast, I think I have good balance and flexibility.

What is the coolest place you have visited with the team?

After we lost in the Big Ten tournament last year we got to go to the monuments in Washington D.C.

Who do you think is the funniest on the team and why?

I would have to say Rylie Novak because she can make some good jokes that make everyone laugh.

What team do you enjoy playing against?

I am going to have to say Northwestern. We compete with them a lot and they are always a great competition. We know them and they know us very well.

When not practicing/playing field hockey what are you doing?

Mostly hanging out with friends and watching movies. My favorite movie is “Ten Things I hate About You”.

Why did you choose Iowa?

Since my sister played here I came and visited one day and just fell in love with the place.