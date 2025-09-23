UI drops out of top 100 colleges in the latest U.S. News & World Report

In its latest college rankings, U.S. News & World Report dropped the University of Iowa from the top 100 national universities, while also recognizing the university as the top public university for writing and communication in the nation.

The UI landed tied for 10th best school for writing in the disciplines with Cornell University and Amherst College for writing. The university’s rank for writing slipped this year, after placing ninth in 2024 and fifth in 2023, yet still remains the top public university for writing and communication.

The UI also landed eighth best in undergraduate nursing and ninth best in insurance. The university was ranked as the 49th public university overall, but fell from the top 100 universities list down to the 102nd spot.

In a news release, UI President Barbara Wilson said the university has a unique balance between providing a world-class education while remaining accessible to all students.

“We are proud of the recognition, but even more proud of the real results we deliver for students and for the state of Iowa,” she said.

UI officials attributed programs such as First Gen Hawks, a program supporting first-generation college students through mentoring and community events, as the reason Iowa can be both focused on accessibility and academic excellence. The program ended with over a 90 percent retention rate last year.

In the news release, Peter Matthes, senior advisor to the president and vice president for external relations at the UI, said the rankings don’t paint a full picture of the university experience.

“At the University of Iowa, we had record applications and the second-largest class in our history,” he said in the news release. “In other words, parents and students have voted with their feet. As for the list-makers, too often they are substituting an algorithm for what families measure: access, achievement, and careers.”

According to the release, UI officials said families pay more attention to numbers like graduation and retention rates, with those specifically remaining favorable for UI students and graduates.

These include record four-and six-year graduation rates, a 91 percent first-year retention rate, a 96 percent placement rate for graduates who are employed, continuing their education, or not looking to work within six months after graduating.

Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost, said in the release that the university gauges success the same way a family would.

Students are staying on track with the university through high retention rates and finding meaningful paths after graduation according to Kregel.

“Iowa is excelling across the measures that matter most,” he said.

The university is only one of five public universities ranked in the top 50 schools with an acceptance rate of 80 percent or higher. In addition to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, UI officials pointed to the university’s generous admission numbers as a note of pride.

“Too many rankings reward schools for how many students they turn away,” Wilson said. “We are focused on how many students we lift up. The fact that we admit broadly and still retain more than 90 percent of our students shows we are delivering on our mission.”