Iowa City West named best high school in the state for fourth consecutive year

Iowa City West High School ranked as the top high school in the state for the fourth consecutive year by the U.S. News and World Report. The school also ranked in the top 500 high schools in the country, coming in at number 477.

“Our slogan at West High School is ‘Where excellence is a tradition.’ That is what we are challenged to do every day is to maintain this level of excellence,” West High Principal Mitch Gross said.

West High School’s student body consists of 1,472 students, as of the 2024-2025 school year. Among these students, 38 percent are between 130 and 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

“We are very proud that students have come from all different backgrounds,” Gross said.

For many students at West High School, it is the opportunities provided to them that set West apart, offering 29 AP courses to students.

The accessibility of college-level courses is something Maggie Schebel, a sophomore at West, appreciates.

“I just get to see so many different classes and variety compared to other high schools,” Schebel said.

Gross discusses West’s commitment to academic equity by promoting advanced courses for all students. As of last school year, West High School administered 1,184 AP exams. In addition to AP courses, students are also able to enroll in dual-enrollment courses through Kirkwood Community College.

RELATED: Multiple UI online programs rank top in the country

“We’ve really pushed that AP classes and college-level classes are for all students, and that all students are capable of achieving at high levels,” Gross said.

For West High School, its success goes deeper than just numbers and rankings. Gross said it reflects everyone involved that creates a successful learning environment.

“It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication that our students, teachers, and families put forth each and every day,” Gross said. “We’re very happy with the culture that we’ve created here at West High School that allows that honor to be bestowed upon us.”

That culture is built on the passion of the educators in the classroom, she said.

Sage Pottorff, a senior at West High, said the teachers’ dedication to their students contribute heavily to the success of the school

“All of the teachers who teach a course are dedicated to their class,” Pottorff said. “They actually enjoy teaching it, which makes it a lot easier to learn from them.”

West has an average ACT composite score of 25, compared to the state average of 21. They have a graduation rate of 95 percent, compared to the state average of 88 percent. West also had 16 students recognized for the National Merit Scholarship Competition in 2024.

Gross said he believes every student deserves the opportunity to succeed.

“We have a really dedicated staff [who] love what they do, and the kids feed off of that. It’s when we have really engaging and high-energy teachers that translates to high-achieving students,” Gross said.

The school also benefits from strong support outside of the classroom.

“We have a community of parents and families [who understand] the importance of public education,” Gross said.