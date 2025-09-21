Iowa field hockey sweeps Indiana with clutch performance from Fréderique van Clef

The No. 11 Iowa field hockey team successfully opened Big Ten play this weekend with a sweep of Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers, 3-2, on Friday and 3-1 on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes are now 7-1 on the season, but gained only one conference win as a result of a scheduling agreement between the two schools.

Iowa midfielder Lieve van Kessel sparked the Hawkeye offense Friday with a goal on a penalty corner to put the visitors ahead at the break.

After Indiana’s Charlotte Glasper tied the game two minutes into the second half, Iowa star Dionne van Aalsum regained the advantage off an assist from Fréderique van Cleef, who tallied her fourth goal of the season two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta finished with four saves on Friday and finished the weekend with 10 overall.

Unlike Friday’s slow start Iowa’s Dionne Van Aalsum found the back of the net only two minutes into the game. Van Aalsum has now scored in all eight games this season, tallying 16 scores.

The score would remain 1-0 through halftime, but van Cleef once again extended the lead. Indiana rallied late in the fourth quarter with a goal by Celia Arroyo Cadezud with four minutes remaining. Van Cleef reappeared in crunch time, scoring her second goal of the game.

Up Next

Iowa continues its season and conference play at home at Grant Field on Oct. 3 against top-ranked Northwestern. The Wildcats are 20-33 all-time against the Hawkeyes but have won the last three matchups by a combined score of 9-1.