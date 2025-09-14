Notebook | Iowa field hockey sweeps weekend with two victories

The No. 15 Iowa field hockey opened its first travel weekend with a pair of dominant wins against Miami (Ohio), 3-1, and Louisville, 5-1, in the Midwest Challenge in Louisville, Kentucky. The Hawkeyes are now 5-1 on the season.

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start on Friday, giving up an early goal to Redhawk Sloane Wearren only 4:30 into the game.

But five minutes later, after two penalty corner opportunities, third-year Dionne Van Aalsum, found the back of the net for the Hawkeyes.

The game would remain tied, 1-1, through halftime but after some early penalty corner opportunities Iowa third-year Rachel Herbine assisted fourth-year Milly Short, who scored her third goal of the season.

Just before the end of the third quarter Iowa was rewarded with yet another penalty corner and third-year Lieve Van Kessel had no problem putting one past Redhawks Nicky Sjouken.

“That was a fantastic regional win for the Hawks,” head coach Lisa Cellucci told Iowa Athletics. “We started slow, but I was impressed with the changes we made coming out of halftime. We will regroup and get ready for another great match-up on Sunday.”

The Hawkeyes indeed came ready for their Sunday matchup scoring the first goal only one minute into the game by Van Aalsum.

Van Aalsum’s goal would not be the only goal scored in the first 15 minutes of the game for the Hawkeyes, Frederique Van Cleef, Milly Short, and Felicia Zonnenberg were all also tallied to establish a 4-0 lead after the first quater.

Heading into the weekend with a Division I-best 2.75 goals per game, Van Aalsum added yet another score to put the contest out of reach.

“Phenomenal performance from the Hawks today,” Cellucci said. “We executed the plan seamlessly in the first half. I am excited about the growth we are seeing in the team as a whole and am looking forward to opening Big Ten play next weekend.”

Iowa travels to Bloomington, Indiana, for contests against the Hoosiers on Sept. 19 and Sept. 21. Indiana is 4-2 on the season, including a 3-1 mark at home. Over the past two contests, the Hoosiers have outscored their opponents, 17-1.