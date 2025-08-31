Iowa field hockey falls to No. 2 North Carolina

The Iowa field hockey team dropped a tough 4-1 decision to No. 2 North Carolina at Grant Field on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes now sit at 1-1 on the young season.

Iowa looked promising early after third-year Dionne Van Aalsum put one in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The lead wouldn’t last long, however, as North Carolina tied the game at the 6:30 mark.

The second quarter was a disaster for the Hawkeyes, as they allowed two more Tar Heel goals before halftime. Iowa appeared tired and worn out after the first 30 minutes of the game.

“Too many turnovers, we didn’t have enough possession causing us to be in transition most of the time,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said.

This would carry into the second half, where the Hawkeyes continued to struggle on both sides of the field. Iowa did counter with the same number of shots on goal, but another North Carolina goal ended any hopes of a comeback.

This caused a frustrated look to appear on Cellucci’s face, as many of the Hawkeyes’ passes and actions resulted in turnovers.

“Down a 4-1 game you have to have seamless execution and we didn’t even give ourselves an opportunity to get a shot off,” Cellucci said. “A lot of our frustration tolerance, even mine all over the field could have been better today. That’s because we know we have such a high potential and we didn’t show it through the 60 minutes.”

Despite the loss, this game allows Iowa to use it as an example and motivation throughout the season.

“Managing pressure, our frustration, and staying connected. We have great chemistry on this team, great people as student athletes who are really good hockey players. We just have to put it together and keep pushing forward and persevere as Iowa field hockey usually does,” said Cellucci.

Up next

Iowa returns to action on Friday, Sept. 5 for a home matchup against Kent State. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Big Ten Plus.