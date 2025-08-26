Iowa field hockey prepares for gritty season ahead

After a disappointing 9-9 campaign last season, which ended with a devastating loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament, the Iowa field hockey team returns to Grant Field with renewed determination and a roster brimming with fresh talent.

Under the steady leadership of head coach Lisa Cellucci, now entering her 12th season at the helm and her 26th overall with the program, the Hawkeyes are embracing a gritty, growth-focused mentality as they prepare for a challenging season ahead.

“We worked to get better, faster, and stronger, with the goal of operating in a high-performance environment,” Cellucci said. “We looked back at our practices, our tactics, and asked ourselves what needed to change. Us as coaches put a lot of thought into our principles of play and what we need to focus early on in the season.”

Iowa will feature ten newcomers, many of them top prospects who will be expected to contribute early and often this season. Integrating new talent has been a central theme for the Hawkeyes in the past few years, and Cellucci emphasized the importance of building cohesion.

“Much of the off-season has been spent learning and teaching these new recruits as well as assessing the personnel and how they fit into this program,” she said.

Among the standout additions is Jordan Byers, a top prospect from Landisburg, Pennsylvania. Known for her intensity and versatility, Byers is already making an impression.

Her mindset reflects the overall mentality of the team, one focused on meeting the moment, no matter the challenge.

“I am just trying to bring energy and intensity to everything I do and be a part of as much as I can,” she said.

Providing a stabilizing presence are two returning senior starters, Milly Short at center back and Mia Magnotta in goal. Both veterans are expected to help anchor the team’s defense and serve as mentors to the younger players new to the program.

“Milly is fitter than she has ever been, and her execution has been fantastic. Mia Magnotta in goal has been great the last couple of years, and she will be relied on for a lot of leadership this season,” Cellucci said.

To Short, stepping into a leadership role has been both meaningful and energizing.

“Now, being the old person on the team, it has been exciting to train and work with all the new players, get to know them, see how they play,” she said. “It’s refreshing to have all the positivity around.”

Despite the influx of new faces, the team’s goals remain unchanged. The Hawkeyes are focused on competing at the highest level, embracing pressure, and delivering in game-deciding moments.

“We want those moments,” Cellucci said. “We want to compete, accomplish, and win when the time comes.”

The road ahead won’t be easy. Iowa’s schedule includes matchups against powerhouses 2024-25 NCAA National Champs of Northwestern as well as other top-ranked Big Ten rivals.

But the Hawkeyes are no strangers to adversity. Last season featured several close contests and notable upsets, including a thrilling Oct. 27 victory over then-No. 3 Ohio State. That win highlighted the team’s potential and resilience, even as their season ended in disappointment.

With preseason training now behind them, the Hawkeyes are ready to turn the page and write a new chapter. Their season kicks off with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Grant Field in Iowa City against Wake Forest on Aug. 29 and North Carolina on Aug. 31. It will be the first test in what promises to be a season defined by grit and growth.