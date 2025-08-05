NutriSport Smoothie to celebrate grand opening, offer nutritious menu items

After owning the NutriSport Smoothie location in Marion since 2022, owner Julie Carfagna is bringing the nutritious options to downtown Iowa City.

At a turning point in her career as a human resources representative, Carfagna was approached about buying the business from the previous owners, and she decided it was the perfect way to begin a new chapter of her life.

“It became about living intentionally,” she said. “We just went with it. We were already working out, and it just made sense to buy it and make it a family business.”

Being in Iowa City, Carfagna is aiming her business at students and University of Iowa Healthcare campuses.

Shortly after purchasing the Marion location, one of Carfagna’s close friends was diagnosed with cancer. As that friend began her treatment, Carfagna noticed her lack of access to proper nutrition and was able to use the business to help her get what she needed.

“When they’re going through treatments, they can’t keep food down. Nothing tastes good. They don’t want to eat,” she said. “Getting nutritionally valuable, plated food doesn’t stay down, but the smoothies do.”

Through that experience, Carfagna was able to help her friend adjust nutrients as needed, based on the suggestion of doctors.

RELATED: North Liberty Community Pantry opens new location after years of development

Now, Carfagna said they have become an important part of several people’s health journeys.

“We’ve had many success stories,” she said. “People have completed their treatments and are amazing today, and they come in and catch up and tell us that we’re such an emotional part of their life.”

Being in a college town, Carfagna is hoping to help students learn how to eat healthier, even on tight, busy schedules that don’t always allow for nutritious options.

The new location offers grab-and-go options as well as made-to-order smoothies that offer proper supplements not always included in a college diet.

“Wellness comes in so many different ways, so we help the public with the education piece and offer nutritional items to them,” Carfagna said.

Though NutriSport opened in July, they are having a week-long grand opening celebration from August 18 to August 22.

Grand opening benefits include free swag bags for the first 20 people each day, a free smoothie with the purchase of a food item, education booths from health brands, free samples, and even a DJ set on August 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Carfagna said they are excited for the business to be involved in the Iowa City community.

“We are excited to be that nutritionally open that’s quick and on-the-go here,” she said. “It’s convenient, it’s healthy, and it’s affordable.”