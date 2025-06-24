North Liberty Community Pantry opens new location after years of development

The North Liberty food pantry opened the doors on a new facility Monday to meet the increased demands of the growing communities and need of North Liberty and rural Johnson County.

The new facility is four times the size of their previous location at 10,500 square feet and is located at 350 W. Penn Street in North Liberty.

In recent years, the cost of food and clothing has rapidly increased and as a result, the pantry saw the number of visitors grow. In 2023, the pantry distributed 588,386 pounds of food and 37,719 items of clothing to over 900 families from North Liberty and surrounding areas.

RELATED: Iowa City Farmers Market opens for the season

Their previous location was less than 2,800 square feet which made it a challenge to serve thousands of people. The pantry began to explore their options for a new, larger location in 2018. The pantry purchased the current location in April 2024.

“This space is four times larger than the previous [location],” Executive Director of the North Liberty Food Pantry Ryan Bobst said. “We have three acres of land and tons of room to grow fresh produce. This new building lets us better help our neighbors.”

Following the announcement of the new location in April 2024, the food pantry asked for support in reaching their $4 million goal. Immediately, support from individuals and businesses alike poured in.

“The early supporters made this possible,” Bobst said. “So far we’ve raised 2.7 million with help from lots of people and organizations like Hills Bank and South Slope. As of now, we need little less than 170k to be debt free.”

With this new building comes new hours. Shopping hours are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The pantry is also open on Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Moving to a bigger location has been a long time coming for the pantry. After years of planning, the doors to the new building are open and ready to welcome those in need.

“This opening has taken a lot of hard work and support from volunteers,” Bobst said. “I am happy and thankful for today. This building is going to give us the resources to better serve our neighbors.”