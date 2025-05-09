The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: The Catholic Church Elects New Pope

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost makes history as the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.
Kayla Smith, DITV Assistant News Director
May 9, 2025
