Review | ‘Enemy of the People’ is a timeless, theatrical masterpiece

Several times throughout the opening showing of “An Enemy of the People,” I struggled to make up my mind about which characters were in the hypothetical “right.”

The show, first written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882, was adapted for modern audiences by the UI Theatre Department. The main conflict within the story centers around a small town and the new baths that have just opened, leading to the economy flourishing.

However, local scientist Dr. Tommy Stockmann quickly discovers a shocking secret: Bacteria have been growing in the pipes that supply the baths’ water, making them hazardous. In Tommy’s mind, shutting down the baths until the pipes can be fixed is the only proper way to move forward.

To him, this situation is cut and dry. But not everything is as simple as Tommy might like it to be. It is a conflict and question present in the 1880s, which we as a society still struggle with today: Do people in power ever truly make choices for the benefit of the people, or do they convince the people that advances only happen because of their choices, noble or otherwise?

And so begins the brilliance of this play.

For much of this show, I was on Tommy’s side as he argued with his sister and mayor of the town P. Stockmann. Tommy’s fervor and passion for his ideas were brought to the stage extremely well by Joey Lepire. Likewise, P.’s annoyance with her brother and dedication to her own way of governing was portrayed brilliantly by Leah Urzendowski.

P. believes that fixing the pipes is an important task but is also conscious of the money it would take to undergo such an endeavor. She cannot bankrupt the town by paying for these pipes and completely halting their economy.

There is also the underlying idea that, while some of P.’s intentions can be seen as good, she is part of the powerful elite within the town. Shareholders who have put their time and money into these baths. Tommy is right to stand up for people being unfairly poisoned by the baths, but he is also a member of the elite he claims to hate.

And this is where he lost me. In response to P.’s pushback, he remarks, “What does money matter?”

Oh, Tommy.

The man’s arrogance and shortsightedness made me sigh several times. It was extremely frustrating to watch a brilliant man, a man who wants to stand up for the people, constantly push himself further to the brink of his downfall.

The situation is complicated, and that is what makes it compelling. I could sit here and write essays about each one of the characters Tommy encounters, for each is fascinating in their own way.

Local journalists Hovstad and Billing frame themselves as messengers for the people, while Aslaksen preaches moderation. All three begin the play with their beliefs skewed toward Tommy’s side, and all are personal friends of his.

The inclusion of journalists as a major part of this drama drums up questions on the media, biases, and the truth. At first, Hovstad, played by Raphael Thome, is determined to release the information exactly as Tommy has written it. However, Tommy fails to mention the money in it all.

And thus, Hovstad, Billing, and Aslaksen each have to choose what truth they want to tell the public and have to make up their minds on what is best for the public to know.

I was absolutely in awe of the sheer number of moving parts and the seamless transitions from one scene to the next. Stage Manager Maggie McClellan and her assistant Ella Crosby did a great job in planning such a show, and their entire creative team and crew deserve high praise

As do the costume designers. From P.’s signature green hat to the pencils stuck in Aslaksen’s hair, each outfit directly reflected the personality of these characters.

As I mentioned before, I could go on about this show forever. I highly recommend it for anyone who appreciates quality theatrical productions and a brilliantly talented cast and crew.