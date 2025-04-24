JoCo Board approves fleet shop expansion, poor farm renovations, and child abuse prevention funding

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved several infrastructure initiatives at its Thursday formal session, including a $1.7 million Fleet Shop expansion, construction adjustments for the Historic Poor Farm, and continued funding for child abuse prevention services.

At the April 24 meeting, the board approved plans for the Fleet Shop Addition at 4810 Melrose Ave. The Fleet Shop is the county’s main facility for maintaining and servicing public vehicles including patrol cars, snowplows, and other service trucks.

The project includes a two-bay expansion with an optional third bay and will now move to the bidding phase starting April 25. The county allocated $376,400 in its 2025 budget, with $310,000 remaining after architect fees. An additional $1.32 million is budgeted for 2026 to complete the project.

The board also authorized a $45,655 change order for the Historic Poor Farm Kitchen Project.

RELATED: JoCo approves $28,000 restoration for Historic Poor Farm barn

The added costs cover several construction needs that sprang up outside of the original needs of the project, including rooftop mechanical adjustments, flashing to prevent water leaks, and ceiling modifications. The changes will be paid out of the project’s $160,900 contingency fund, of which about $28,000 remains after this latest approval.

The board also approved a $20,000 contract amendment with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services for the Community Partnership for Protecting Children, or CPPC, program.

The $20,000 in funding will support child abuse prevention efforts across Johnson County. Coordinated by Laurie Nash, the CPPC program brings together community stakeholders to decide how to best prevent child abuse and support families.

The organization helps organize public events like Kites for Kids, which raise awareness about child abuse, as well as offering mini-grants to local organizations for community outreach.