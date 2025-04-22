Daily Iowan reporter sees Rome mourn the loss of Pope Francis

As the sun rose over the stone of St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Monday, bells echoed through the square. Groups of visitors were gathering for their pilgrimage through the holy doors just as the morning dew began to fade. A quiet excitement continued from the previous day, where Easter Mass was held in the Basilica.

Now, however, the bells chime in a sorrowful message — Pope Francis has passed away.

The Pope had been dealing with health issues in recent months, including bilateral pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis, which landed him in the hospital from February 18 to March 23. Less than a month after being discharged from the hospital, the Pope passed away at age 88 due to a stroke, followed by irreversible heart failure, at around 7:35 a.m. Central European time.

Just hours before, Pope Francis was seen blessing the faithful at Easter Mass. St. Peter’s Square was filled with Dutch flowers and a crowd of over fifty thousand people, all delighted to see the archbishop riding around the square in his popemobile.

Tuesday, about 24 hours after the announcement of the Pope’s death, St. Peter’s Square looks like a completely different place. Ordinarily, I walk through the Square on my way to school in the morning, and even though it’s a Jubilee year, it’s usually quite peaceful.

Fountains would gush clean, clear water next to metal fences. The wide road accommodated Catholic pilgrims, tourists with selfie sticks, and tents selling overpriced keychains. Children ran uninhibited while street performers strummed their guitars, enjoying the crisp morning air.

But now, navigating the square proves to be an incredible challenge. Hordes of people flood the square; walking feels like wading through thick, sticky mud. The cobblestones and stone buildings reflect the sun into the street, creating a convection oven, slowly cooking the thousands of people waiting to get a close-up glimpse of the Basilica.

Guardrails, checkpoints, and metal detectors now litter the area, with exasperated police officers attempting to direct traffic. Tourists from across the world stand next to Cardinals and nuns, all gently clutching their rosaries and reciting Latin prayers, quietly mourning in different ways.

While most shops are open and Rome is business as usual, everyone is quietly mourning, creating an atmosphere of sadness and heartbreak. The feel of the city is different; a sense of sorrow and uncertainty hangs in the air, and everyone knows why. Each person is dealing with Pope Francis’s death in different ways, and to different magnitudes.

“We give thanks for his prophetic witness, unwavering compassion, and tireless advocacy for the dignity of every person, especially the most vulnerable,” Sister Abby Avelino wrote.

As the International Coordinator for Talitha Kum, an anti-human-trafficking organization in Rome, Sister Avelino has worked closely with the Vatican and its administration.

“His commitment to justice, peace, and the fight against human trafficking has inspired and strengthened our mission,” Sister Avelino wrote. “In faith and hope, we continue to walk the path he illuminated with courage, love, and a deep sense of solidarity. May he rest in the eternal peace of God.”